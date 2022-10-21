Metro Phoenix Things to Do This Weekend: Fushicho Daiko, Horror Fest, and More

Read on for more details or click over to Phoenix New Times’ events calendar for more weekend events around town.
Artists Assemble Horror Fest
This new horror fandom event has a definite Stranger Things vibe to it. Not only are actors Matty Cardarople (Keith) and Mark Steger (The Demogorgon) scheduled to appear at the three-day event from Friday, October 21, to Sunday, October 23, at the Sheraton Phoenix Crescent, 2620 West Dunlap Avenue, there will be a Hellfire Club meetup and a walk-through attraction inspired by the Upside Down. The convention will also feature such special guests as Poltergeist's Oliver Robbins, Wishmaster's Andrew Divoff, and Valley resident Jackson Robert Scott (Georgie from 2017's It).
Cosplay groups like the Umbrella Corporation Arizona Hive will also be on hand, the exhibitor hall will be populated by local artists and vendors, and various themed vehicles will be parked outside. Event hours vary. General admission is $15 on Friday and $25 on Saturday, $20 on Sunday at the door. A weekend pass is available for $55 and kids 12 and under are free. Visit the event website for a complete schedule and other details. Benjamin Leatherman
Body Art Expo
Hundreds of tattoo collectors and artists will connect at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road, from on Friday, October 21, to Sunday, October 23. It's the three-day Body Art Expo, a gigantic skin show-off party where tattoo artists, piercers, and extreme performers from around Arizona and other parts of the U.S. will trek into the event and set up shop. Metro Phoenix tattoo collectors have their choice to get inked by world-renowned inkers and piercers and have over 200 artists to select from.
The daily "Best of the Day" contest is where participants enter a fresh tattoo that was inked onto the body and completed that same day. The contests are held on the main stage, where musicians and extreme performers show out. Other tattoo contest categories focus on motifs, styles, and body parts. Categories include the best religious, realistic, movie character, Latin art, traditional, black and gray, color, portrait, lettering, and Asian tattoos. Then, larger-scale tats or collections are entered in the full sleeve, leg, and back categories. The expo will also have live music and entertainment. Hours vary. Tickets are $20 to $25 per day or $55 for a three-day pass. Mike Madriaga
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Dinners
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a cult classic and Halloween favorite, so Found:RE Phoenix Hotel, 1100 North Central Avenue, is hosting two themed dinners based on the film. The four-course menu will be: Act I, “Janet & Brad Attend a Wedding” soup; Act II, “Things Get Pretty Bloody” orange salad; Act III, “Meatloaf Is on the Plate”; and Act IV, a Rocky Road Creation dessert. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the dinner begins at 7 on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22. Cost is $79 per person. Get more details here. Jennifer Goldberg
Peoria's Annual Halloween Monster Bash
You and your brood are welcome to attend this family-centric event from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, at the Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 North 83rd Avenue, which will feature rides, games, live music, and giveaways. Highlights include interactive green screen experiences and photo ops, a “Monster Mash” concert, roaming Halloween characters, and a reptile and spiders exhibit. A costume contest for prizes will take place throughout the evening with different age groups up to 10 judged every 15 minutes. There will also be a sensory room for kids with special needs. Admission is free, but donations of canned or nonperishable food items are appreciated. More information is available here. Benjamin Leatherman
Día De Los Muertos Festival
Downtown Mesa comes to life to celebrate the dead at this yearly celebration. From 10 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street, honors Latin American art and culture in honor of the holiday through performances and various activities that allow attendees to participate. The Altar Competition is a chance to see more than a dozen ofrendas by local individuals, families, and groups, each highlighting a person or people who have passed on that they deem significant. At a community altar, guests can place mementos to honor those they love. Performers include Ballet Folklorico Amistad, Mariachi Estrella Musicales, and Carmela Y Mas. The tribute culminates in a procession on Sunday — Mariachi Pasión will lead participants through the venue’s outdoor campus. There is no cost to attend and you can get complete details here. Amy Young
re/Kindle: Fushicho Daiko's 30th Anniversary
Whenever the traditional taiko drummers of Fushicho Daiko perform, the result is nothing short of spectacular. A rolling thunder of percussive booms and thumps fills the air as artists from the local taiko studio slam wooden mallets called bachi into giant drums. Taiko (which means “great drum” in Japanese) dates back to the 6th century and typically involves a stunning mix of music, dancing, and martial arts-style choreography. Here in the Valley, Fushicho Daiko has been serving up its stunning showcases at venues, schools, and cultural institutions around town for the past three decades.
Founded by Sensei Eileen Morgan in 1992, its been a staple of events like Arizona Matsuri and the Grand Avenue Festival. This weekend, Fushicho Daiko will celebrate its 30th anniversary with “re/Kindle,” a one-night-only musical journey on Sunday, October 23, at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 West Rio Salado Parkway. The event, which starts at 4 p.m., will featuring traditional and modern pieces, comic interludes, and “heart-pounding performances.” Tickets are $40 for general admission, $35 for seniors and students (with ID), $20 for kids under 12, and $30 each for groups of 10 or more. Click here for more info. Benjamin Leatherman