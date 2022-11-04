Your Guide to the Canal Convergence Art Festival in Scottsdale This November

Basic Information

2022 Artworks

Canal Convergence Events

Free Activities and Performances

Silk-Screen Printing with Eli Richard

7:30 to 9:45 p.m.

Learn about the process of silk-screen printing and walk away with a one-of-a-kind Canal Convergence tote bag

Empyrean by NicoleOlson|MovementChaos

8 to 8:30 p.m.

The dancers of NicoleOlson|MovementChaos will travel the Canal Convergence grounds as celestial beings, creating modular and elegant dances throughout the night.

Wearable Tech Fashion Show

6:45 to 7:15 p.m.

An exciting convergence of fashion and engineering presented by the Arizona State University Fashion Program, ASU School of Engineering, and their Fashion Design and Wearable Technology class.



Geometric Ornaments with Shari Keith

7:30 to 9:45 p.m.

Create your own glow-in-the-dark ornament from geometric shapes and glow-in-the-dark dots and stars in this drop-in workshop..

Paid Activities and Performances

Canal Convergence, the annual festival presented by Scottsdale Public Art, marks its 10th anniversary in 2022. The 10-day festival, which this year is called Celebrating 10 Years of Water + Art + Light, brings together more than a dozen works of art from around the world, plus tours, workshops, live performances and more.This year's event will take place from Friday, November 4, to Sunday, November 13, and there's plenty to do and see. Here's what you need to know.Most Canal Convergence programming takes place Fridays through Sundays, November 4 to 6 and November 11 to 13. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 6 to 9 p.m. all other nights. Concerts happen every evening. Public artworks can be viewed at any time during that 10-day period.Public artworks will be installed along the Arizona Canal and the Scottsdale Waterfront between Camelback Road and Goldwater Boulevard. Look for the Herberger Concert Stage on Soleri Plaza near Scottsdale and Camelback roads.Paved pathways line both sides of the Arizona Canal, making the entire event wheelchair accessible. You’ll find limited seating and benches at Soleri Plaza. The art installations span a distance of approximately three-quarters of a mile.There are a number of free parking garages and parking spaces in the area. Organizers recommend using the address 7025 East Via Soleri Drive for rideshare drop off and pickup, then entering Canal Convergence at Marshall Way. You’ll find bike racks on the northwest side of the Community Roundabout on Marshall Way. In addition, there are buses and trolleys that cover the area.There will be a beer and wine garden at Soleri Plaza, where you’ll also find assorted food trucks on the weekends. Look for Paletas Betty November 4 to 6. Food truck options for November 11 to 13 include Hibotchibot, Lulu’s Italian Ice, and Mustache Pretzels.Download the Hoverlay app if you plan to view augmented reality experiences using the +ScottsdalePublicArt channel. The augmented reality lineup includes AR artwork, a virtual tour highlighting Arizona Canal history and engineering, stories behind several works in the Scottsdale Public Art collection, artist talks, and an AR scavenger hunt.Most Canal Convergence offerings are free, but there are some exceptions. Bring money for food and drinks if you want to explore local eateries around Old Town, and don’t forget about money for buying local art, souvenirs, or holiday gifts.There are 15 works to explore at Canal Convergence this year.is a grove of six, illuminated, tree-like sculptures that continuously transform in shape and color as participants power them through bike-driven generators.Experience a gateway to alternative realities in the form of a door that opens and closes to reveal a vast array of shifting imagery that challenges existing perceptions and expectations.This piece is an augmented-reality version of a 2010 work that was destroyed before it could be completed and displayed. Itis an immersive experience composed of interactive platforms constructed from reclaimed and recycled ocean plastic., is an interactive video-mapping system in which participants will step into the light to be scanned, thereby becoming part of the artwork as the resulting scans appear among the colorful images and patterns in the projection.consists of seven metal spheres — each outfitted with flame effects and a band of LEDs — floating on the Arizona Canal. During the daytime, ORB glimmers in the sun, and at night, it comes alive with fire performances and a variety of light sequences.is an animated visual poetry AR artwork with multiple activation sites. Walking along the canal, visitors will encounter illuminated plexiglass boxes along the walkway, with QR codes to activate colorfully animated text of the artist’s writing.is an interactive lighting installation that showcases the mirrored nature of the Arizona Canal’s surface while paying tribute to 10 years of Canal Convergence.is a projection-based art project that invites visitors to submit secret messages that are then translated into Victorian flower language before their eyes.The STARQUARIUM is an "intergalactic" aquarium, in which the main vessel is connected to a gateway through space and time, delivering flora, fauna, and other mysteries from faraway worlds.SunDrops is a series of five internally lit sculptures suspended above the Arizona Canal at the Scottsdale Waterfront. The sculptures are programmed with a constantly changing display of patterns and colors.consists of three sculptures of steel panels with complex, laser-cut patterns inspired by natural forms, ancient Islamic tiles, mathematics, and geometry.Functioning as both artwork and rotating seating spaces,are fabric-covered “spinning-top” structures that seat several people at once. By working together, visitors can spin the tops on their bases to add motion to their interaction with the structures.is a series of 13-foot-tall cosmic structures that create a passage of light for a one-way trip to another side. Viewers become pilots using an interactive device to manipulate the array of arches, creating an infinite number of patterns of light and sound to guide their path.is a virtual, layered map showing more than 1,000 years of water use in the Scottsdale area.Scottsdale Public Art has curated a full lineup of activities and performances every day of the festival. We've divided them up into free and paid events. See the Canal Convergence website for tickets. We've only included the events that were not sold out on the afternoon of Friday, November 4.Community Roundabout6 to 10 p.m.Learn about sustainability from the festival's community partners through free drop-in activities.Herberger Stage Performances6 to 9:30 p.m.The evening's performers are Thunder Boys (Hopi drummers and singers) and The Senators (folk).Herberger Stage Performances6 to 9:45 p.m.The evening's performers are Anamieke Quinn (indie/alternative), Stanley Serrano Trio (rock), and Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra (Afrobeat).Community Roundabout6 to 10 p.m.Learn about sustainability from the festival's community partners through free drop-in activities.by NicoleOlson|MovementChaos6:15 to 7:45 p.m.The dancers of NicoleOlson|MovementChaos will travel the Canal Convergence grounds as celestial beings, creating modular and elegant dances throughout the night.Container Painting with Jon Arvizu6:30 to 7:30 p.m.Participate in the collaborative painting of a city of Scottsdale dumpster. The event is free, but you must register in advance.Victorian Flower Language Collage with Angela Fraleigh and Josh Miller7:30 to 9:45 p.m.Participants will create a souvenir collage from a group of floral stickers, stamps, and stencils during this free, drop-in workshop.Herberger Stage Performances6 to 8:45 p.m.The evening's performers are Nolan McKelvey Trio (Nolangrass) and Blues Man Mike and the Blues Review Band (blues).Community Roundabout6 to 9 p.m.Learn about sustainability from the festival's community partners through free drop-in activities.Container Painting with Jon Arvizu6:30 to 7:30 p.m.Participate in the collaborative painting of a city of Scottsdale dumpster. The event is free, but you must register in advance.Herberger Stage Performances6 to 8:30 p.m.The evening's performers are Eden Cislo (indie folk) and Zaylie Windsor (indie pop).Life in Base 10 with Kathleen Stanberry6:15 to 9 p.m.In this free, meditative workshop, participants will be asked to create a representation of a particular aspect of their individuality.XR Frontiers in Education, Hosted by ASU Learning Futures6:15 to 9 p.m.Come play and test-drive the latest extended reality (XR) educational products during this free, drop-in workshopHerberger Stage Performances6 to 8:45 p.m.The evening's performers are Steel Dads (Caribbean steel drumming) and Keven Peart (jazz/pop).Suminagashi Paper Marbling with Jennifer Britz6:15 to 9 p.m.Capture the movement of water through Suminagashi, a Japanese paper marbling technique, to create abstract prints during this drop-in workshop.Herberger Stage Performances6 to 7 p.m.The evening's entertainment includes a poetry reading by Lois Roma-Deely, Amber McCrary, and Cynthia Hogue, and an interactive performance by AZ BeatLab.Zine Making with Amber McCrary6:15 to 9 p.m.Create your own zine or mini-zine with poet and artist Amber McCrary. .Herberger Stage Performances6 to 8:45 p.m.The evening's performers are Andres DeBride (indie reggae) and The Asim Project (jazz).Herberger Stage Performances6 to 9:45 p.m.The evening's performers are Alexis Janae (R&B/neo-soul), Victor Caldee & His Cuban Connection (Cuban), and Gabriel Bey and Friends (jazz/funk).Community Roundabout6 to 10 p.m.Learn about sustainability from the festival's community partners through free drop-in activities.Paper Flower Making with The Walter Hive7:30 to 9:45 p.m.Learn the beautiful art of paper flower-making while using historical materials such as canal route maps and recycled materials in this drop-in workshop.Site-Specific Dance Performance by Jukebox Ground8:30 p.m.Local dancers will perform and interact with the artworks.Herberger Stage Performances6 to 9:45 p.m.The evening's performers are Dr. Jesse McGuire (Motown/pop), The SunPunchers duo (Americana), and Jaleo Quartet (Latin).Community Roundabout6 to 10 p.m.Learn about sustainability from the festival's community partners through free drop-in activities.Container Painting with Jon Arvizu6:30 to 7:30 p.m.Participate in the collaborative painting of a city of Scottsdale dumpster. The event is free, but you must register in advance.Seed Bombs and Botanical Drawing with Dig It and Lora Barnhiser7:30 to 9:45 p.m.Snag a seed bomb while drawing and painting desert botanicals on wood scraps during this collaborative workshop between Dig It Gardens and artist Lora Barnhiser.by NicoleOlson|Movement Chaos8:15 p.m.Dance performances by a local troupe.Herberger Stage Performances6 to 7:30 p.m.The evening's performers are Alex Mack (Americana/pop) and Pat Roberts and the Heymakers (rockabilly).Community Roundabout6 to 9 p.m.Learn about sustainability from the festival's community partners through free drop-in activities.Container Painting with Jon Arvizu6:30 to 7:30 p.m.Participate in the collaborative painting of a city of Scottsdale dumpster. The event is free, but you must register in advance.Scenic River Postcards with Xico Arte y Cultura7:30 to 9 p.m.Esai Calles and Jesus Orozco will teach stencil and printmaking techniques to participants to create postcards to take home in this drop-in workshop.Paper Polyhedrons with HYBYCOZO6:15 to 7:15 p.m.Cost: $10Learn about the beauty of geometric forms and the math behind HYBYCOZO's artworks Trillian + InSpires while creating your own paper sculpture.Poetics of Impermanence: The 5th Element with Kristin Bauer5 to 6 p.m.Cost: $10Participants in this creative writing workshop will create text to be included in artist Kristin Bauer’s augmented reality experience.Canal Convergence Opening Celebration6 to 9 p.m.Cost: $35Raise a toast to Canal Convergence with an exclusive opening celebration in the VIP Lounge.Inflatable Creation with Pneuhaus7:45 to 9 p.m.Cost: $5Join the artists of Pneuhaus Studio in creating a one-of-a-kind inflatable sculpture in this all-ages, hands-on workshop.Scottsdale Professionals Converge6 to 8 p.m.Cost: $20 in advance, $30 day ofConverse and converge over the arts with professionals from across the Valley.Light-Up Squiggle Sculptures with Shari Keith6:15 to 7:15 p.m.Cost: $15Light up the night by creating your own unique, super-colorful, funky sculpture topped off with a color-changing LED light.Glowing Fabric Flowers with The Walter Hive6:15 to 7:15 p.m.Cost: $25Create your own glowing flower pin out of fabric and install glowing LEDs inside them.