Harkins Theatres will offer $4 movies next weekend. Here are the details

Haven't seen "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer" yet? Here's how to do it on the cheap everywhere in metro Phoenix.
August 21, 2023
Margot Robbie as Barbie.
Margot Robbie as Barbie. Warner Bros.
National Cinema Day is this Sunday, Aug. 27, and Harkins Theatres is celebrating the best way it knows how: with cheap movies all day.

All movie tickets at all of the chain's Valley locations will be just $4. By way of comparison, a full-price ticket for an evening show is $12.50, and even the cheapest seat, a child matinee ticket, is $8.

Harkins is even giving the discount on its premier moviegoing experiences; tickets for "Oppenheimer" in IMAX at Arizona Mills 18 and 70mm IMAX at Tempe Marketplace 16, and seats at the new luxury Cine Grill at Lake Pleasant are also just $4.

Members of Harkins' rewards program, My Harkins Awards, can also buy medium sodas and medium bags of popcorn for $4 as well.

“For 90 years, we have shared our love and passion for cinema with fellow moviegoers,” Dan Harkins, owner of Harkins Theatres, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to celebrate National Cinema Day with our guests and offer these special prices on this special day.”

Tickets for the Aug. 27 shows are now available on the Harkins Theatres website
