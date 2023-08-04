Harkins Theatres will show ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’ across Phoenix

In tribute to actor Paul Reubens, Harkins Theatres will present a special screening of the '80s classic "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" on Tuesday.
The 1985 film, which marked Tim Burton's feature-directing debut, stars Reubens as his signature character, Pee-Wee Herman. When Herman gets his beloved bicycle stolen, he embarks on a cross-country adventure to get it back.
The film will be shown at virtually every Harkins movie theater in metro Phoenix. Showtime is 7 p.m. at every participating location except for the new Lake Pleasant Cine Grill (7:20 p.m.) and Scottsdale 101 14, which will host two screenings at 7 and 7:30 p.m. Cost is $5.
Reubens starred in such films and TV shows as "Blow," "Mystery Men," "Pee-Wee's Playhouse" and "What We Do in the Shadows." He died on Sunday at age 70 after a six-year battle with cancer.
His death was announced on Monday with a statement on social media that read, “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”
Reuben took part in Phoenix Fan Fusion in 2019, where he discussed his appearance on "What We Do in the Shadows," the Luke Perry lunch that never was, Sean Connery, "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" and more.