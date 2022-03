Here's the Arizona Diamondbacks' New Spring Training Schedule

Cactus League baseball is one of metro Phoenix's most beloved traditions. But when February 26, the scheduled start to spring training, came and went with no end to the ongoing labor dispute between Major League Baseball and its players, it put both spring training and the start of the regular season in jeopardy.But on March 10, the players and the owners came to an agreement, and spring training was officially back on. On March 12, the Arizona Diamondbacks released their revised spring training schedule, which is composed of 22 games played at nine stadiums around metro Phoenix. Tickets for D-backs spring training games go on sale at noon tomorrow, Tuesday, March 15.Here's the full schedule:Thursday, March 17, 1:10 p.m., Salt River Fields, @ Colorado RockiesFriday, March 18, 1:10 p.m., Salt River Fields, Colorado RockiesSaturday, March 19, 1:10 p.m., Tempe Diablo Stadium, @ Los Angeles AngelsSunday, March 20, 1:05 p.m., Surprise Stadium, @ Kansas City RoyalsMonday, March 21, 1:10 p.m., Salt River Fields, Seattle MarinersTuesday, March 22, 1:10 p.m., Salt River Fields, Texas RangersWednesday, March 23, 1:05 p.m., Scottsdale Stadium, @ San Francisco GiantsThursday, March 24, 1:10 p.m., American Family Fields of Phoenix, @ Milwaukee BrewersFriday, March 25, 1:10 p.m., Salt River Fields, Los Angeles AngelsSunday, March 27, 1:10 p.m., Salt River Fields, Colorado Rockies (split squad)Sunday, March 27, 1:05 p.m., Surprise Stadium, @ Texas Rangers (split squad)Monday, March 28, 1:10 p.m., Salt River Fields, Los Angeles DodgersTuesday, March 29, 1:05 p.m., Sloan Park, @ Chicago CubsWednesday, March 30, 1:10 p.m. Salt River Fields, @ Colorado RockiesThursday, March 31, 1:10 p.m., Salt River Fields, San Diego PadresFriday, April 1, 1:10 p.m., Salt River Fields, Chicago Cubs (split squad)Friday, April 1, 6:05 p.m., Goodyear Ballpark, @ Cleveland Guardians (split squad)Saturday, April 2, 6:10 p.m., Salt River Fields, Chicago White SoxSunday, April 3, 1:10 p.m., Salt River Fields, Cincinnati RedsMonday, April 4, 1:10 p.m., Peoria Sports Complex, @ Seattle Mariners (split squad)Monday, April 4, 6:40 p.m., Chase Field, Cleveland Guardians, (split squad)Tuesday, April 5, 12:40 p.m., Chase Field, Cleveland Guardians, Chase Field