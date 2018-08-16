Here's Why UA is Demolishing the Former Space 55 Theatre Building

Looking back a couple of years at Pierce and Seventh streets.

Soon, another building in Roosevelt Row will be reduced to rubble. Located at 636 East Pierce Street, it's owned by the University of Arizona. Demolition is slated to begin on Wednesday, August 22.

Until recently, the one-story commercial building was home to an alternative theater company called Space 55. The company announced last August that the building had been sold, and relocated to its new space near the state fairgrounds that November.

The building is one of four properties on that block purchased by UA about a year ago, according to spokesperson Allison Otu. They include two single-family homes just west of the former Space 55 building, which are also slated for demolition.