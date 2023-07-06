John Oliver, Ani-Con and Phoenix's nerdiest things to do in July

You can also rock out while you geek out at a “Star Wars” metal concert, go hunting for creepy and crawly creatures after dark, or catch a performance by comedian and “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver.
All of these events await you during the month of July. Here are all the details.
Level 1 Arcade Bar Mesa’s Grand Opening
Friday, July 7
Level 1 Arcade Bar, 48 W. Main St., MesaJoystick jocks of the east Valley rejoice. The game gurus behind Level 1 Arcade Bar are opening a second location of the popular nightspot in downtown Mesa. The two-story business will contain the same mix of classic arcade games and pinball machines as the original Level 1 in Gilbert, albeit with a different lineup of titles. The selection, which will rotate regularly, includes such retro coin-ops as “Dr. Mario,” “Tetris,” “After Burner,” “Out Run,” and “WrestleMania.” The grand opening is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Admission is free but you’ll have to pay for the tokens.
Mad Monster Party Arizona 2023
Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9
Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel, 9495 W. Entertainment Blvd., GlendaleIf you have any trouble reaching your horror-loving friends from July 7 to 9, don’t fret. They haven’t fallen prey to a slasher villain or some insidious supernatural force, but instead are likely attending this year’s Mad Monster Party Arizona. The weekend-long convention in Glendale is focused on horror fandom and will include a variety of programming and activities, an enormous vendor room, and appearances by celebrities like Elvira and such actors as Rainn Wilson and Robert Englund (a.k.a. Freddy Krueger from “The Nightmare on Elm Street” series). Hours vary. Daily admission is $45 to $55 at the door and a three-day pass will run you $90.
Flashlight Nights
Saturdays from July 8 through September 2
Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 N. Galvin Pkwy. The phrase “nightlife” takes on a whole new meaning after the sun goes down at the Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 North Galvin Parkway. During its weekly Flashlight Nights every Saturday from July 8 through early September, patrons can spend an evening on the trail and encounter night-blooming flowers and a variety of other nocturnal flora and fauna (you might even spot a scorpion or two.) A mix of vendors and will also be set up each week and various local musicians and dance troupes will perform. Hours are from 7 to 9 p.m. General admission is $14.95 or free for DBG members and kids 3 and up. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own flashlights.
Hoodslam: Society of the Slam
Saturday, July 8
The Nile Theater, 105 W. Main St., MesaPro wrestling geeks who long for the excess and over-the-top thrills of the WWE’s adult-oriented Attitude Era can get their fill of profane, debaucherous, and extreme grappling action when Hoodslam makes its long-awaited Arizona debut this month. The Oakland-based underground promotion, which has been around since 2010 and features the sort of bizarre characters and profanity-filled antics not seen in wrestling’s big leagues, will invade the Nile Theater in Mesa in early July. Wrestlers like the Stoner Brothers, Heidi Howitzer, Daddi Doom, Bryn Thorne, and Cereal Man are scheduled to appear. Bell time is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.
Arizona Ani-Con
Saturday, July 15 to Sunday, July 16
Arizona State University Memorial Union, 301 E. Orange St., TempeAnime fans of the Valley can get in on the ground floor of this new con, which will stage its inaugural edition in mid-July inside the Arizona State University Memorial Union. All of the con hallmarks are planned, including a cosplay masquerade, a gaming room, karaoke sessions, maid cafes, an artist alley, and live entertainment. Guests include voice actors like Katelyn Barr (“Knights of the Zodiac”), Derick Snow (“Dragon Ball Super”), and Anairis Quiñones (“Wonder Egg Priority”). The con starts at 11 a.m. each day. General admission is $35 and student admission is $25. Complete details are available on the Ani-Con site.
John Oliver Live
Monday, July 24
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.John Oliver has never shied away from his history as a geek, as the British-born comedian, satirist, actor and host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” has a habit of showing off photos of his awkward teenage years on the regular. The subject matter he regularly covers on his show has been known to explore nerdy topics, including net neutrality, climate change, and even furries. Will the jokes Oliver dishes out on his current comedy tour, which comes to Arizona Financial Theatre in late July, be just as geeky? We can’t say for certain, but they’ll likely be entertaining. He’s scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. and tickets are $99.50 to $129.50.
Galactic Empire
Tuesday, July 25
The Nile Theater, 105 W. Main St., MesaJohn Williams’ iconic “Star Wars” scores are the stuff of cinematic legend. They also can be quite metal, as grandiose orchestral pieces like “The Imperial March” pack just as much bombast, energy, and gravitas as many a heavy metal anthem, as well as complex instrumentation and virtuoso performances. So it feels downright fitting when the costumed musicians of metal band Galactic Empire — which include Bass Commander, Boba Sett, and Shadow Ranger — shred through metal versions of “Duel of the Fates,” “Battle of the Heroes,” the theme to “The Mandalorian,” and the aforementioned “Imperial March” while wearing costumes inspired by the “Star Wars” saga. They’re scheduled to perform at 6:30 p.m. on July 25 at the Nile Theater, 105 West Main Street in Mesa. This is the band you’re looking for. Tickets are $25.
Arizona Diamondbacks ‘Star Wars' Night
Saturday, July 29
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St.It’s like clockwork. Whenever a new collectible drops, they’ll turn out in droves and wait in line for hours to be the first to get their hands on it. Are we talking about neckbeards in search of geeky playthings? Nope. Instead, we’re referring to Arizona Diamondbacks fans who go all out whenever the team offers exclusive promo giveaways during certain games each season. The latest will be offered during the D-backs’ annual “Star Wars” night at Chase Field during the second game of their upcoming series against the Seattle Mariners. The team will hand out “Tatooine Haboob Globes” to the first 15,000 fans who enter the stadium. Costumes inspired by the “Star Wars” saga are encouraged. First pitch is at 5:10 p.m. and tickets start at $29.
Harry Potter's Birthday Bash
Saturday, July 29
FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel, 1100 N. Central Ave. The muggles at FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel and Match Market & Bar are celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday (which actually occurs on July 31) a few days early with a themed five-course meal. Fans of the Wizarding World can feast on such selections as a Gillyweed salad and a “mini Weasley’s Sunday roast” before enjoying butterbeer cake topped with spiced Italian buttercream. As you’d expect, Harry Potter-inspired costumes and clothing is encouraged. The all-ages dinner is available for $89 per person (plus tax and gratuity) and begins at 7 p.m. More info and a complete menu is available here.