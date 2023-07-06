Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Things to Do

John Oliver, Ani-Con and Phoenix's nerdiest things to do in July

July 6, 2023 12:58PM

John Oliver is scheduled to perform on July 24 at Arizona Financial Theatre.
John Oliver is scheduled to perform on July 24 at Arizona Financial Theatre. Live Nation
Think there’s nothing nerdy happening in metro Phoenix during the dead of summer? Think again, bub. Over the next few weeks, there will be cons to attend, a new geeky nightspot to check out, and even a birthday dinner for Harry Potter.

You can also rock out while you geek out at a “Star Wars” metal concert, go hunting for creepy and crawly creatures after dark, or catch a performance by comedian and “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver.

All of these events await you during the month of July. Here are all the details.
click to enlarge
Level 1 Arcade Bar's original location in Gilbert.
Benjamin Leatherman

Level 1 Arcade Bar Mesa’s Grand Opening

Friday, July 7
Level 1 Arcade Bar, 48 W. Main St., Mesa
Joystick jocks of the east Valley rejoice. The game gurus behind Level 1 Arcade Bar are opening a second location of the popular nightspot in downtown Mesa. The two-story business will contain the same mix of classic arcade games and pinball machines as the original Level 1 in Gilbert, albeit with a different lineup of titles. The selection, which will rotate regularly, includes such retro coin-ops as “Dr. Mario,” “Tetris,” “After Burner,” “Out Run,” and “WrestleMania.” The grand opening is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Admission is free but you’ll have to pay for the tokens.
click to enlarge
Some of the characters you'll meet at Mad Monster Party Arizona.
Benjamin Leatherman

Mad Monster Party Arizona 2023

Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9
Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel, 9495 W. Entertainment Blvd., Glendale
If you have any trouble reaching your horror-loving friends from July 7 to 9, don’t fret. They haven’t fallen prey to a slasher villain or some insidious supernatural force, but instead are likely attending this year’s Mad Monster Party Arizona. The weekend-long convention in Glendale is focused on horror fandom and will include a variety of programming and activities, an enormous vendor room, and appearances by celebrities like Elvira and such actors as Rainn Wilson and Robert Englund (a.k.a. Freddy Krueger from “The Nightmare on Elm Street” series). Hours vary. Daily admission is $45 to $55 at the door and a three-day pass will run you $90.
click to enlarge
Flashlight Nights at the Desert Botanical Garden are fun for all ages.
Desert Botanical Garden

Flashlight Nights

Saturdays from July 8 through September 2
Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.
The phrase “nightlife” takes on a whole new meaning after the sun goes down at the Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 North Galvin Parkway. During its weekly Flashlight Nights every Saturday from July 8 through early September, patrons can spend an evening on the trail and encounter night-blooming flowers and a variety of other nocturnal flora and fauna (you might even spot a scorpion or two.) A mix of vendors and will also be set up each week and various local musicians and dance troupes will perform. Hours are from 7 to 9 p.m. General admission is $14.95 or free for DBG members and kids 3 and up. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own flashlights.
click to enlarge
The Nile Theater in Mesa.
Benjamin Leatherman

Hoodslam: Society of the Slam

Saturday, July 8
The Nile Theater, 105 W. Main St., Mesa
Pro wrestling geeks who long for the excess and over-the-top thrills of the WWE’s adult-oriented Attitude Era can get their fill of profane, debaucherous, and extreme grappling action when Hoodslam makes its long-awaited Arizona debut this month. The Oakland-based underground promotion, which has been around since 2010 and features the sort of bizarre characters and profanity-filled antics not seen in wrestling’s big leagues, will invade the Nile Theater in Mesa in early July. Wrestlers like the Stoner Brothers, Heidi Howitzer, Daddi Doom, Bryn Thorne, and Cereal Man are scheduled to appear. Bell time is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.
click to enlarge
The Arizona State University Memorial Union in Tempe.
Lynn Trimble

Arizona Ani-Con

Saturday, July 15 to Sunday, July 16
Arizona State University Memorial Union, 301 E. Orange St., Tempe
Anime fans of the Valley can get in on the ground floor of this new con, which will stage its inaugural edition in mid-July inside the Arizona State University Memorial Union. All of the con hallmarks are planned, including a cosplay masquerade, a gaming room, karaoke sessions, maid cafes, an artist alley, and live entertainment. Guests include voice actors like Katelyn Barr (“Knights of the Zodiac”), Derick Snow (“Dragon Ball Super”), and Anairis Quiñones (“Wonder Egg Priority”). The con starts at 11 a.m. each day. General admission is $35 and student admission is $25. Complete details are available on the Ani-Con site.

John Oliver Live

Monday, July 24
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.
John Oliver has never shied away from his history as a geek, as the British-born comedian, satirist, actor and host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” has a habit of showing off photos of his awkward teenage years on the regular. The subject matter he regularly covers on his show has been known to explore nerdy topics, including net neutrality, climate change, and even furries. Will the jokes Oliver dishes out on his current comedy tour, which comes to Arizona Financial Theatre in late July, be just as geeky? We can’t say for certain, but they’ll likely be entertaining. He’s scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. and tickets are $99.50 to $129.50.

Galactic Empire

Tuesday, July 25
The Nile Theater, 105 W. Main St., Mesa
John Williams’ iconic “Star Wars” scores are the stuff of cinematic legend. They also can be quite metal, as grandiose orchestral pieces like “The Imperial March” pack just as much bombast, energy, and gravitas as many a heavy metal anthem, as well as complex instrumentation and virtuoso performances. So it feels downright fitting when the costumed musicians of metal band Galactic Empire — which include Bass Commander, Boba Sett, and Shadow Ranger — shred through metal versions of “Duel of the Fates,” “Battle of the Heroes,” the theme to “The Mandalorian,” and the aforementioned “Imperial March” while wearing costumes inspired by the “Star Wars” saga. They’re scheduled to perform at 6:30 p.m. on July 25 at the Nile Theater, 105 West Main Street in Mesa. This is the band you’re looking for. Tickets are $25.
click to enlarge
The Arizona Diamondbacks welcome the St. Louis Cardinals to Chase Field this weekend.
Jennifer Goldberg

Arizona Diamondbacks ‘Star Wars' Night

Saturday, July 29
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St.
It’s like clockwork. Whenever a new collectible drops, they’ll turn out in droves and wait in line for hours to be the first to get their hands on it. Are we talking about neckbeards in search of geeky playthings? Nope. Instead, we’re referring to Arizona Diamondbacks fans who go all out whenever the team offers exclusive promo giveaways during certain games each season. The latest will be offered during the D-backs’ annual “Star Wars” night at Chase Field during the second game of their upcoming series against the Seattle Mariners. The team will hand out “Tatooine Haboob Globes” to the first 15,000 fans who enter the stadium. Costumes inspired by the “Star Wars” saga are encouraged. First pitch is at 5:10 p.m. and tickets start at $29.
click to enlarge
Wizards of the world unite!
Benjamin Leatherman

Harry Potter's Birthday Bash

Saturday, July 29
FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel, 1100 N. Central Ave.
The muggles at FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel and Match Market & Bar are celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday (which actually occurs on July 31) a few days early with a themed five-course meal. Fans of the Wizarding World can feast on such selections as a Gillyweed salad and a “mini Weasley’s Sunday roast” before enjoying butterbeer cake topped with spiced Italian buttercream. As you’d expect, Harry Potter-inspired costumes and clothing is encouraged. The all-ages dinner is available for $89 per person (plus tax and gratuity) and begins at 7 p.m. More info and a complete menu is available here.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
710 Guide

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation