Here's Your Guide to June First Friday in Phoenix

Art exhibits are popping up more and more outside the traditional First and Third Friday art walks, which is a good thing. But there’s still something to be said for getting out on First Friday, when people converge on Roosevelt Row, Grand Avenue, and other art hubs to explore the local arts scene and spend time with fellow culture warriors.
Here’s a sampling of your June First Friday options, organized by area to make seeing the exhibits more convenient. We’ve even included a roundup of must-see shows in case you’re wondering where to begin.
Must-see Exhibits
At Central Gallery at Burton Barr Central Library
1221 North Central Avenue
The gallery will be showing paintings by Sydney Volk, an artist who says chaos is an important part of her creative process. First Friday hours at Central Gallery are 6:30 to 8 p.m., when you can also enjoy electronic music by Majestic Dubs.
Modified Arts
407 East Roosevelt Row
See works by Brad Nuorala, whose figurative and abstract paintings are inspired by shapes, textures, patterns, and colors he encounters in the urban landscape. First Friday hours at Modified Arts are 6 to 10 p.m.
Phoenix Art Museum
1625 North Central Avenue
Stop by Phoenix Art Museum to enjoy free admission, and a sneak peek of a short film called SOULS by Phoenix filmmaker Malaki, which explores blackness and Afro-futurism. You can see the “Agnes Pelton: Desert Transcendentalist” exhibit for $5, plus try drawing a live model with artist Veralyn Johnson. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
First Studio
631 North First Avenue
Artists Ellen Nemetz and Kris Kollasch are filling First Studio art spaces with paintings, mixed-media assemblages, and sculptures that exude humor and perspective. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Sisao Gallery at Oasis on Grand
1501 Grand Avenue
Explore artworks by local refugees, who will be on hand to share stories about their experience and talk about their work. First Friday hours at Oasis on Grand are 5 to 9 p.m., and the evening also includes live music, plus food and vendor booths.
Public Image
333 East Roosevelt Street
Navy veteran and photographer Christopher Oshana is showing portraits from his series dedicated to raising awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder. First Friday hours at Public Image are 6 to 10 p.m.
Grand Avenue
{9} The Gallery
1229 Grand Avenue
Artist Andrew Lee blends his passions for painting, education, and his Chinese heritage in artworks designed to inspire others to achieve their dreams. First Friday hours at {9} The Gallery at 6 to 10 p.m.
Grand ArtHaus
1501 Northwest Grand Avenue
Grand ArtHaus is showing works by Nikka Brooks-Cullum, who uses painting and pyrography to capture issues related to life and death, including the fragility of life. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Five 15 Arts at Chartreuse
1301 Grand Avenue
Head to Five15 Arts at Chartreuse, which shares space with the Hazel & Violet letterpress printing shop, to see biology-inspired sculptures by David Knorr, a new member of the Five15 Arts collective. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Roosevelt Row
Shipping Container Galleries
425 East Roosevelt Street
Check out the shipping container galleries curated by Xico, which is presenting a lineup that includes Carlos Garcia, an artist who creates digitally composited photographs rooted in decades working for educational institutions. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Jobot Coffee & Bar
333 East Roosevelt Street
Shelley Whiting is showing a recently rediscovered series of paintings made when she was a teen, which feature fields filled with nerdy guys that channel comedian Phil Silver and prompt reflection on the ways people struggle with ignorance. First Friday hours for the exhibit at Jobot are 7 to 10 p.m.
Paz Cantina
330 East Roosevelt Street
Artist Hector Fernando of Hot Blooded Art will be exhibiting several of his works at Paz Cantina, where he will also be live painting during First Friday hours from 7 to 10 p.m.
Palabra
909 North First Street
Palabra is showing paintings by Andrew M. Sanchez, who uses bright colors and simple lines as he puts an intriguing twist on the human condition. First Friday hours are 7 to 9 p.m.
Art + Music
Hosh Gallery at Palabras Bilingual Bookstore
1738 East McDowell Road
Hosh Gallery is celebrating the late filmmaker and photographer Jake Hoyungowa, an indigenous creative whose work focused on indigenous rights. OXDX Clothing will be doing screen-printing during the 6 to 9:30 p.m. event, which also features live music.
Heard Museum
2301 North Central Avenue
Head to the Heard Museum to celebrate Pride Month with Native PFLAG, which is presenting live music from 6 to 8 p.m. and screening the film Sweetheart Dancers at 7 p.m. Director and producer Ben-Alex Dupris will be on hand for a post-screening Q & A. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Snood City
1018 Grand Avenue
See neon artworks in this combined studio and exhibition space, where First Friday festivities will also include live music and fire art. First Friday hours at Snood City are 7 p.m. to midnight.
