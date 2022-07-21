Here's the Latest Metro Phoenix Arts and Culture News

Part of the reason we love living in Phoenix is the constant stream of news and announcements about fresh, exciting things happening in the city's cultural life.
Here a few new things we think you should know about.
The events are physical illustration and design battles, bringing together artists and audiences for a high-energy evening of live painting. According to a press release, the artists are divided randomly into teams and equipped with markers, paint brushes, spray paint, and paint rollers. Nothing is revealed to the artists prior to the start of the competition. The artists will have exactly 90 minutes on the clock to ideate and create their artwork. A select team of judges and a decibel meter measuring the audience’s cheers determine the winner of each battle.
Confirmed artists at the Tempe show include Ashley Macias, "Just" Giovannie, MDMN, and Nyla Lee, with special guest artist Ballooski and many more to be announced.
Cost is $25, or $99 for a VIP package that includes early entry, limited-edition merchandise, artist meet-and-greet, and more. See secretwalls.world for tickets and information.
The event is also functioning as a fundraiser for the store; Palabras seeks to raise $22,000 to support ongoing goals such as updating indoor and outdoor spaces, hiring personnel, creating a Patreon, expanding community-focused workshops, and increasing events and activities.
Palabras is located at 906 West Roosevelt Street, #2, inside the Nurture House literary hub.
"Our new home on Roosevelt Street, with its welcoming plant-filled courtyard and garden, is a physical manifestation of our values of growth, healing, liberation, and joy,” says Chawa Magaña, founder and steward of Palabras. “From here, we have the perfect place to manifest our vision for the future.”
See palabrasbookstore.com for more info.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years old at the time they apply and go through a formal application process, including a background check. If they're selected, they must commit to three shifts ranging from four to six hours each.
"Having hosted the Super Bowl three times previously, Arizonans are well versed in how to welcome visitors and fans and help them enjoy their time here,” said Jay Parry, president and chief executive officer of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, in a press release. “Creating a positive experience for guests is a top priority, and TEAM AZ will be at the forefront of making that happen. Plus, it’s a great opportunity for locals to be in on the action of Super Bowl festivities.”
To apply, visit azsuperbowl.com/volunteer.
Nicks is getting the illustrated treatment in the latest edition of Female Force, a comics series published by Portland, Oregon-based TidalWave Productions. Female Force: Stevie Nicks is a 22-page comic written by Michael Frizell with art by Ramon Salas.
Female Force: Stevie Nicks is available both digitally and in print and can be found on multiple platforms. The book will be available in hardback with a cover by famed comic book artist Yonami as well as a paperback cover by Ramon Salas.
Go to tidalwavecomics.com for more details.
