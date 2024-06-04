Comedian, podcaster Marc Maron announces Phoenix show

Comedian Marc Maron is already in the midst of his All In Tour.
On Tuesday, he announced a new Phoenix date to the lineup.
The host of the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast will perform on Sept. 21 at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 W. Adams St.
Maron's "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast launched in 2009. This interview-style podcast receives over 100 million listeners every year and has over 1,400 episodes to date. He's released five hit stand-up comedy specials throughout his career. Maron starred in the Netflix series “Glow" and his scripted series, "Maron," aired for four seasons on IFC. This past year, Maron also starred in the critically acclaimed feature film, "To Leslie."
An artist presale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The local and Live Nation presales start at 10 a.m. Thursday (use code SEPTEMBER) before the general on-sale at 10 a.m. Friday. You can find all ticket info on the eTix website.