Marriage Story to Open Scottsdale International Film Festival

Marriage Story will be the opening night selection of the Scottsdale International Film Festival.

Director Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama, which stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, will be screened at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 1, at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 East Second Street in Scottsdale. A catered reception, featuring live entertainment from the Scottsdale Philharmonic, begins at 7 p.m. The film festival runs from Friday, November 1, through Sunday, November 10.

“Scottsdale is now being recognized as a cultural film hub, and having the opportunity to locally premiere buzzworthy films such as Marriage Story is a testament to how far we have come in the industry,” said Amy Ettinger, the festival's executive director.

Marriage Story has been the talk of the Toronto International Film Festival and Telluride Film Festival. Vox's Alissa Wilkinson praised the performances of the two leads and called it a "funny, heartbreaking, knowing look at both the reality and absurdity of divorce." It will be released in select theaters on Wednesday, November 6, for Oscar consideration before it hits Netflix on Friday, December 6. If you're a fan of Baumbach's previous films (Frances Ha, The Squid and the Whale), Marriage Story merits a big-screen viewing.

The complete schedule for the Scottsdale International Film Festival, which is now in its 19th year, will be released on Tuesday, October 1. You can also purchase tickets for Marriage Story on that date at the event's website for $25. If you wait until the last minute and purchase at the door, the price goes up to $28.