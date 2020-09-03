City Shifts Black Lives Matter Mural Discussion — And More Metro Phoenix Art News

As the summer winds down, there's lots happening in the local arts scene. The city of Phoenix postponed a discussion about a possible Black Lives Matter mural and several art spaces are getting ready to open fresh exhibits on topics ranging from suicide to the environment. In case you missed it, here’s a roundup of news from calls for art to upcoming events.

Black Lives Matter Street Mural



There’s a new twist in the Black Lives Matter street mural proposed for downtown Phoenix. The item was withdrawn from a September 2 City Council subcommittee meeting, and will likely be heard by the full City Council during an executive session on Wednesday, September 9. Watch for meeting and agenda details on the city’s website. If the item is heard in executive session, members of the community will not be able to comment and no action on the mural will be taken during the meeting, according to a City Council spokesperson.

EXPAND Checking out Windows to the West by Louise Nevelson at Scottsdale Civic Center. Lynn Trimble

Waterfront Splash Pad Art



Scottsdale Public Art is accepting artist qualifications for a new public art project at the Scottsdale Waterfront. Up to three artists will be chosen as finalists, and receive a $1,000 stipend to conduct a site visit and interview before the final candidate is selected. Experienced artists working in the southwestern United States are encouraged to apply. The deadline is Friday, September 4.

'Insight' Exhibit

Artlink is presenting an exhibition of works by 11 Eye Lounge artists in its mood room art space located at Park Central mall. The exhibition includes sculpture, fiber art, photography, and more. It will be on view from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 5. Look for work by artists including Mikey Foster Estes, Lena Klett, and Amy Sansbury Manning.

EXPAND Work by Maggie Keane from a previous "Monsters Menagerie" exhibit. Lynn Trimble

Alwun House Lineup

Alwun House is accepting submissions for its “Monsters Menagerie” art show exploring everything from dark fantasies to political satire. The Garfield neighborhood art space has announced several additional events — including “Lighthouse” and “Exotic Art Show” exhibits, as well as an interactive art experience called Ignight: The Art of Burning Man, which happens March 19 to 26, 2021.

Chandler is looking for artists to create utility box designs. City of Chandler

Chandler Utility Box Art

The city of Chandler is looking for five Arizona artists to create digital artwork that can be printed for installation on utility boxes. Selected artists will be expected to work with students on creating their designs. The artists will receive $1,200 if chosen for the project. Applications are due on Thursday, September 10.

'Blue' Exhibit

Lisa Sette Gallery is getting ready to open its "Blue" exhibition exploring myriad facets of the color blue, including its art historical and contemporary political manifestations. The show will feature works by artists who have strong ties to Arizona, including Chris Jagmin, Mayme Kratz, Annie Lopez, Matt Magee, Carrie Marill, and others. The exhibit opens on Saturday, September 12.

Teddy Bear Day

The Historic Glendale Merchant Association is presenting its annual Teddy Bear Day on Saturday, September 12. It’s a free family event that includes teddy-themed arts and crafts activities such as decorating chocolate bears at Cerreta Candy Company. You can take pictures with Al the Bear from 10 a.m. to noon, and explore local shops throughout the event that runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Look for Ashley Czjakowski's work at ASU Northlight Gallery. Lynn Trimble

'Habitat' Exhibit

ASU Northlight Gallery opens a group exhibit called “Habitat” on Thursday, September 17. The show will feature works in diverse mediums, such as sound, photography, and installation art. Participating artists include Ashley Czjakowski, Julie Anand, Kathleen Velo, John Willis, and others. Collectively, their works explore themes related to environmental justice. The gallery will be open noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, beginning on September 17.

Children’s Art Classes

Vision Gallery in Chandler will be streaming Saturday morning and afternoon art classes for children ages 6 to 16 from September 19 to December 5. The classes are being taught by professional artists working in diverse mediums, including ceramics, drawing, painting, and photography.

'Unspoken: Survivor Stories' Exhibit

Eye Lounge is presenting an exhibition featuring works by artists who have been affected by suicide, who’ve been meeting and making art together for the last two years. The exhibit is meant to celebrate the “hope, growth, and strength” of survivors. The exhibit opens on Friday, September 18.

Tempe Public Library Art

The city of Tempe invites artists to submit qualifications to submit a temporary work of public art for the Tempe Youth Library. Creatives with an active visual art practice who have not received a public art commission are encouraged to apply by the Monday, September 21, deadline.

EXPAND Zarina Mendoza, who choreographed Solace with Alicia-Lynn Nascimento Castro for a previous Blaktinx festival. Ashley Baker

Blaktinx Dance Festival

The Blaktinx Dance Festival is happening online this year, but you can still expect a compelling mix of movement when the lineup premieres in late October. Organizers have invited 24 Black and Latinx artists to submit dance videos or films regarding issues at the heart of contemporary life — including COVID-19, the Black Lives Matter movement, immigration, social unrest, and the upcoming election.

Phoenix Center for the Arts Classes

Phoenix Center for the Arts recently announced a new crop of art classes in areas such as cosplay design and sewing, beginning guitar, creative writing, beginning piano, drawing human and animal portraits, and more. The classes are being offered online, and many are taught by creatives with a strong presence on the local arts scene.

Scottsdale Pocket Park Art

Scottsdale Public Art is accepting qualifications from artists interested in creating artwork at the southeast corner of Drinkwater Boulevard and Indian School Road. Up to three finalists will be selected to do a site visit and interview, and receive a $1,200 stipend before the final artist is chosen. Experienced artists working in the U.S. are encouraged to apply before the Friday, September 25, deadline.

Park West Art Contest

The Park West shopping center is working with the city of Peoria to present an art contest that’s open to Peoria artists at all skills levels. Artists can submit designs through Thursday, September 10. Four winners will receive cash awards and have their work transformed into vinyl banners to be installed in storefronts in early October.

Phoenix Conservatory of Music

After losing its space at Metrocenter, the Phoenix Conservatory of Music has found a new home at 1316 East Cheery Lynn Road, where it plans to start limited private lessons and tours of the new space on Tuesday, September 8. Full private in-person lessons are scheduled to begin in early October.

EXPAND Laura Spalding Best with work she created near Tempe Town Lake. Claire A. Warden

Tempe Town Lake Art

The city of Tempe is seeking proposals from artists interested in creating a temporary work of public art on the north side of Tempe Town Lake. The opportunity is designed for creatives with an active visual art practice who have never been awarded a municipal art commission. The application deadline is Monday, October 20.

New BLM Song and Video

A Phoenix duo called Torus Fox recently released a new song called Grow, which it performs with Phoenix rapper Nutter Tut. The song was conceived as “an anthem for the empowerment of black lives and a response to recent injustices of systemic racism.” Viewers can watch the video on Bandcamp, with proceeds going to a progressive nonprofit civil rights group called Color For Change.

Music at Trinity Concert Series

Music at Trinity is presenting three concerts this season, which viewers will be able to watch on the group’s website. The lineup includes solo works of classical music from different historical periods, a concert featuring art songs and works exploring poetry, and a Christmas-themed event with seasonal music and lessons. The first concert happens on Thursday, October 29.

Chandler Ostrich Festival

The Chandler Ostrich Festival is moving from October 30 to November 1, 2020, to new dates in March 2021, which will be announced shortly. People with tickets for the fall dates can use those tickets to attend the spring event. Imagine ostriches trying to wear face masks, and you’ll appreciate the wisdom of waiting a while longer to watch them strut their stuff.

EXPAND Evelyn Toh performed in Fragment for NobleMotion Dance during Breaking Ground 2019. Lynn Lane

Breaking Ground Festival

Conder/dance has announced the date for its next Breaking Ground dance and film festival. The event is scheduled for January 22 and 23, 2021, at Tempe Center for the Arts. The contemporary dance company has also released its season lineup, which includes a livestreamed performance on Wednesday, September 30, spring performances at Taliesin West, and more.

Art for Justice Grant

ASU Art Museum received a $250,000 Art for Justice grant, which will support a new exhibition titled “Undoing Time: Art and Histories of Incarceration.” The exhibit will open in fall 2021, and feature work that considers “philosophical, sociological, theological and art historical perspectives” on confinement.