Anti-Comedy, Cat Videos, and More: Eight Things to Do in Phoenix This Weekend

Need to liven up your life with some fun activities? We’ve got you covered. This weekend, you can watch cat videos on the big screen instead of your phone, witness spandex-clad brawlers lay the smack down, or attend an outdoor music and art festival. Saturday will also offer you the unique experience of shopping for vintage He-Man toys, then attending a snark-filled screening of the character's schlocky cinematic adaptation.
Read on for more details or check out Phoenix New Times’ event calendar for more things to do around town from Friday, August 12, to Sunday, August 14.
If you’re a fan of Tim Heidecker and the many shows he’s created with Eric Wareheim for Adult Swim since the mid-2000s — including Tom Goes to the Mayor; Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!; and Beef House — you probably also dig his “No More Bullshit” persona. The anti-comedy character involves Heidecker portraying a failed stand-up comic who oozes toxic masculinity and dispenses cringey jokes. His current live tour, which offers “an evening of stand-up, music, and applause,” features him performing a set as the character. After a brief intermission, Heidecker straps on a guitar to play songs from the various albums he has released over the years along with his Very Good Band. The tour is due at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street, on Friday, August 12. Doors are at 6 p.m. and tickets are $39.50 to $99.50. Benjamin Leatherman
CatVideoFest 2022
Felines have suffered through some abominable tributes through the years, not least of which is the 2019 movie version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats musical. Both the original Broadway production and its execrable cinematic adaptation are based on the 1939 poetry collection, Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. That might make for fun reading if you’re curled up next to your favorite feline on a rainy day, but it doesn’t hold nearly the appeal of sitting in a theater watching a curated collection of cat videos. Get your tickets pronto if you want to see CatVideoFest 2022, which will screen at all three of the Valley’s Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill locations starting on Friday, August 12. Basically, the videos are catnip for people, and we’d hate to see any nasty catfights break out if somebody doesn’t get their seats before there’s a sellout. Screenings will take place nightly through Wednesday, August 17. Ticket prices and showtimes vary, and portions of the proceeds will benefit La Gattara Cat Café & Boutique. Click here for the full schedule and a list of theaters. Lynn Trimble
Heads-up, astronomy geeks: The annual Perseid meteor shower will light up the nighttime skies over Arizona (and the entire northern hemisphere for that matter) during the first half of August. The annual summertime celestial event, widely considered the biggest meteor shower of the year, will peak on Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13. Due to the recent full moon, the number of visible meteorites you might see will be diminished, but if you're willing to stay up late or get up early, a variety of shooting stars will be worth watching. Your best bet is to look toward the northeastern sky between midnight and dawn in an area of the Valley that’s as dark as possible (read: the outskirts of town). Check out our guide to the Perseids for more tips. Benjamin Leatherman
Arizona Wrestling Federation heavyweight champ Charles Cassus.
Benjamin Leatherman
Arizona Wrestling Federation’s Summer Explosion
The Arizona Wrestling Federation has been welcoming fans to its monthly smackdowns for the past nine years to partake in plenty of slams, spandex, and storylines. On Saturday, August 13, the grapplers of the AWF will stage their annual Summer Explosion event, which will also mark the local indie wrestling promotion’s ninth anniversary. More than a half-dozen contests are scheduled during the evening-long card, which takes place at The Horny Toad, 6729 North 57th Drive in Glendale. Highlights of the lineup include AlexAce challenging AWF heavyweight champion Charles Cassus for the title, AWF women's champ Viva Van battling J Rod, and a showdown between Bryce Saturn and Damian Drake. The rope opera begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $60. Benjamin Leatherman
All Puppet Players Movie Night: Masters of the Universe
If Mystery Science Theater 3000 has taught us anything, it's that bad movies can become watchable — or even enjoyable — when served up with a heaping helping of snark. On Sunday, August 14, the wiseacres behind the All Puppet Players will put this maxim to the test when they lampoon the cinematic schlock of 1987’s Masters of the Universe at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 West Adams Street. Several puppets (and their handlers) from the APP’s roster will poke fun at the live-action version of He-Man and Skeletor during the screening, likely making plenty of cracks at the film's expense. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and is only open to those 17 or older. Tickets are $16 per person. Benjamin Leatherman
A Jumbo Machinder figure from the Shogun Warriors toy line of the 1970s.
Benjamin Leatherman
Arizona Toy Con
Toys aren’t just for kids anymore. Sure, Saturday Night Live mocked aging Star Wars fanboys (and, by extension, all of nerdom) for hoarding geeky plastic playthings. But the fact remains that enjoyment of toys isn’t limited to a specific age range. Hence, you’ll see grown-ups and kids alike at this weekend’s Arizona Toy Con at the Glendale Civic Center, 5750 West Glenn Drive. The one-day event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, will feature dozens of vendors and collectors selling scores of action figures, vehicles, and playsets. Items will range from classics like Shogun Warriors and Kenner-era Star Wars toys to more modern stuff like Funko Pop! figures. General admission is $10, and early-bird tickets, available at the door at 9 a.m., are $20. Kids 10 and under are free. Call 480-442-1117 or find more details here. Benjamin Leatherman
Picture this: A throng gathers for a monthly celebration in downtown Phoenix that's a free-for-all of cutting-edge art, burgeoning musicians, underground sounds, interactive installations, and rampant creativity. First Friday, right? Nope, and it isn’t Third Friday, either. Instead, all this action is unfolding at the Full Moon Festival. It's a multigenre mix of music, art, and culture that coincides with the monthly celestial event, and is a bit more free-spirited than any local art walk. The festival is aimed at fostering and showcasing budding creatives looking for exposure. And it's doing so by offering multiple stages at each edition for up-and-coming bands, performers, and DJs, as well as ample space for newbie painters to create live art or sell their works. It's also one helluva party, filled with art cars, a silent disco, and other illuminating fun. This weekend’s edition is tied to August’s full moon but will focus on another celestial object altogether: Mars. According to the FMF’s Facebook page, attendees should expect “engulfing red aesthetics, blazing fire effects, [and] zero-gravity performances,” as well as close encounters with colorful characters and interactive art. The 18-and-over event starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, August 13, and tickets are $35 to $40. Benjamin Leatherman
The Nash, 110 East Roosevelt Street, has been bringing live jazz performance and jazz education to metro Phoenix for many years now, delivering a steady lineup of offerings for everyone from jazz die-hards to the merely jazz curious. On any given day, you might get to hear a renowned jazz artist or see how music students are bringing their own flair to the local jazz scene. If you favor casual encounters with jazz, check out their Jam Session series on Sunday nights, when professional and student musicians play together unrehearsed, just letting the music happen. This weekend, local pianist and bandleader Beth Lederman will be the featured performer during the session from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 14. It's $10 for advanced general admission, $5 for students at the door with ID, or free for instrumentalists and vocalists who would like to perform. Lynn Trimble
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE...
Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.