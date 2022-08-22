Nirvana Karaoke, Drag Artists, and More Things to Do in Phoenix This Week

This week, you can liven up an otherwise ordinary school night by making like Kurt Cobain on the microphone, watching the Valley’s best up-and-coming drag artists compete for cash, or checking out a Hollywood classic. Other options include catching Phoenix Theatre Company’s production of the jukebox musical inspired by the lives and music of Gloria and Emilio Estefan or spending an evening listening to ska on vinyl at The Lost Leaf.
Singin’ In the Rain
Watching movies is as much of a quintessential summertime experience as reruns, gorging on ice cream, and complaining about the heat. If you’ve already worked your way through the current crop of blockbusters, though, consider catching a showing of the 1952 musical romantic comedy Singin’ in the Rain this week in downtown Phoenix. The joyous Hollywood classic, which stars the late Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor, and Debbie Reynolds, will be screened at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, in the equally historic Orpheum Theatre, 203 West Adams. Tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for kids 12 and under.
Femme Fatale’s Fight Club
Burgeoning talents from the Valley’s drag artist scene in search of their big breaks can strut their stuff during Femme Fatale’s Fight Club on Tuesday, August 23, at Boycott Bar, 4301 North Seventh Avenue. This talent search and competition, open to “all drag queens, kings, and in-betweens,” will showcase up-and-comers from around the local scene and offer a paid booking and cash prize to the winner. The contest starts at 9 p.m. It’s free to compete, but you’ll have to message the folks at Boycott Bar beforehand to sign up (as there are limited spots available). Admission is $5 for spectators. Click here for more information.
The late Kurt Cobain may have mocked Nirvana fans who “[liked] all our pretty songs” and “[liked] to sing along,” but don’t let that dissuade you from participating in a live band karaoke session featuring tunes by the legendary alt-rock act on Wednesday, August 24, at Yucca Tap Room, 29 West Southern Avenue in Tempe. Local band Minibosses will perform a wide variety of songs from the Nirvana catalog — including “Scentless Apprentice,” “Drain You,” “On A Plain,” and “Breed” — starting at 8:30 p.m. while locals make like Cobain on the microphone. The choice is yours, don't be late. It’s free to attend or participate. Anyone interested in singing can sign up in advance by emailing [email protected] or messaging the band over Instagram. More details are available here.
On Your Feet!
If you haven’t caught Phoenix Theatre Company’s staging of On Your Feet! yet, you better do what the lyrics of one of its many songs suggest and “get up and make it happen.” The local production of the Tony-nominated jukebox musical, which is based on the lives and music of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, will begin its final week of performances on Wednesday, August 24, at Phoenix Theatre's Hormel Theatre, 1825 North Central Avenue. Performances take place at 7:30 nightly through Saturday, August 27, with matinees at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28. Tickets are $44 to $81 for general admission and $94 for premium admission.
Ladies of Wax
Ska’s various heydays may have occurred decades ago, but that shouldn’t lessen your appreciation of the influential genre and its groundbreaking artists. The local DJs making up the Ladies of Wax certainly don’t, as they celebrate ska’s roots during their spin sessions at The Lost Leaf, 914 North Fifth Street. Every month, the trio of DJ Flaquita, Little Miss Sol, and Sonic Moronic drop the needle on a variety of old-school ska records. There also are platters featuring northern soul and garage, along with special guests at the downtown Phoenix beer and wine bar. Their latest session happens at 11 p.m. on Thursday, August 25. Admission is free.
