Nirvana Karaoke, Drag Artists, and More Things to Do in Phoenix This Week

Singin’ In the Rain



click to enlarge Boycott Bar is located in Phoenix's Melrose District along Seventh Avenue. Tirion Morris

Femme Fatale’s Fight Club

click to enlarge Tempe's Yucca Tap Room. Lauren Cusimano

Nirvana Karaoke



On Your Feet!



click to enlarge Ska on vinyl will be on tap this Thursday at The Lost Leaf. Matthias Groeneveld/Pexels

Ladies of Wax