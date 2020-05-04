10 Ways to Shop Local for Mother's Day

Finding that perfect Mother's Day gift could prove especially challenging this year now that stores are temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Fortunately, several local boutiques, creative spaces, and museum stores have online shopping, and some offer added touches like curbside pickup, local delivery, or free shipping.

Here’s a look at 10 places where you can support local small businesses and the creative economy while shopping for everything from floral face masks to original works of art.

One of many Mother's Day gift options sold by Frances. Frances

Frances

Frances has a fun selection of novelty items, as well as Arizona-themed gifts, jewelry, water bottles, stationery, cocktail-theme items, and more. Mother’s Day gift ideas are organized by themes such as New Mama and Arizona Mom. The shop offers curbside pickup, free shipping, and free delivery within five miles.

Phoenix General

Phoenix General has several Mother’s Day bundles that include flower wraps from Camelback Flowershop, in addition to other gift items such as jewelry, candles, totes, plant decor, and more. The shop has pickup at its downtown location, and free domestic shipping on orders of at least $75.

EXPAND Mother's Day Bunky Boxes start at $50. Bunky Boutique

Bunky Boutique

Bunky Boutique has a wide selection of beauty and body care products, Arizona-themed gifts, clothing, accessories, greeting cards, and more. The store also sells Mother’s Day Bunky Boxes starting at $50. The shop offers free shipping, curbside pickup, and some local delivery.

Musical Instrument Museum

The Musical Instrument Museum is offering gift cards starting at $25, in addition to music-inspired gifts that include singing bowls, playing cards, puzzles, books, jewelry, home accessories, and more.

Changing Hands Bookstore

Changing Hands Bookstore is offering Mother’s Day Gift Packs in three price ranges starting at $50. The packs are available in eight themes, including In the Garden, Snarky Mom, Fashionista, Classic Bibliophile, and more. The bookstore has curbside pickup.

EXPAND Face masks sewn by puppeteer Stacey Gordon of Puppet Pie. Stacey Gordon

Puppet Pie

Puppet Pie is selling face masks made by puppeteer Stacey Gordon, who works with a diverse assortment of vibrant colors and prints. The fabric masks are available with and without nose wire. Puppets and gift cards starting at $10 are also available online.

Local Nomad

Local Nomad sells clothing, accessories, jewelry, beauty products, tea items, a DIY scarf dye kit, and more. The shop is also taking orders for $40 flower wraps created by The Wildflower AZ. The shop has curbside pick-up and free shipping.

EXPAND Earrings by artisan Mabre Lencho-Armstrong. Practical Art

Practical Art

Practical Art carries a wide selection of functional and decorative pieces created by Arizona artists including vessels, jewelry, journals, kitchen wares, and more. The shop also sells works of original art, and gift cards starting at $10. The Hidden Track Bottle Shop inside Practical Art is selling several Wine Lovers Kits. Practical Art offers individual shopping appointments, curbside pick-up, and delivery.

Phoenix Art Museum

Phoenix Art Museum has a wide selection of online offerings ranging from artwork-inspired scarves to jigsaw puzzles. Other options include T-shirts, jewelry, and books. The museum has an online Mother’s Day Gift Guide, gift cards starting at $25, and free shipping on orders of at least $50.



Desert Crafted

Desert Crafted sells decorative items, body care products, jewelry, hats, clutches, bandannas, and more. Gift certificates start at $10.