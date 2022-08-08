Movies, Music, and More: Five Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Who says there’s nothing to do on a weeknight in the Valley during the dead of summer? Certainly not us, since there are movies to see, music nights to check out, or local sports teams to cheer on. Such will be the case this week, as Harkins Theaters will screen Quentin Tarantino’s legendary crime flick Reservoir Dogs, local DJs will be serving up sounds at the Bikini Lounge, and the Phoenix Mercury will be trying to lock down a spot in the WNBA playoffs.
Read on for more details and info on other events around town from Monday, August 8, to Thursday, August 11
The Bikini Lounge on Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix.
Benjamin Leatherman
602'sDays
Tuesday nights are always a big thing over at Bikini Lounge, 1502 Grand Avenue. For the last 18 years, the landmark downtown Phoenix tiki bar and dive has hosted 602'sDays, a night where local crate-digging DJs paint the place with a varied musical palette that includes rare vinyl cuts and selections sourced from around the world. Spinning up these sonic feasts are longtime resident Djentrification and an ever-changing lineup of local selectors. Hang out at the Bikini on an average Tuesday night, for example, and you could encounter a mix of Afrobeat oddities, Brazilian funk, or French electronica, followed by a chaser of Turkish psych. What’s on their playlist for this week’s edition on Tuesday, August 9? You’ll have to stop by and hear it for yourself. The night starts at 10 p.m., and there’s no cover.
Harkins Tuesday Night Classics: Reservoir Dogs
Long before he became a legendary auteur and cinematic icon, Quentin Tarantino was just a video store clerk hoping to get his script Reservoir Dogs, a Scorsese-esque crime drama about a diamond heist gone awry, made into a movie. Thanks to the timely intervention of actor Harvey Keitel, who served as co-producer, the hyper-violent flick with a killer soundtrack not only became a reality but launched Tarantino’s career as a writer-director. Later this year, Reservoir Dogs is turning 30, and local cinema chain Harkins Theatres will celebrate the occasion a few months early when it features the film as a part of its “Tuesday Night Classics” series. It will screen at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, at 17 Harkins locations across the Valley. Admission is $5 per person. Click here for a list of participating theaters.
If you've seen every single episode of Stranger Things, including the ones from the show’s polarizing fourth season, grab a few of your fellow fans and head for Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue, on Wednesday, August 10. You’ll be quizzed on your knowledge of the popular Netflix program and could win concert tickets or other prizes. Sign up starting at 6 p.m. and teams of up to six people can participate. The questions start at 7 p.m., and it's free to participate. Details are available on the Valley Bar website.
Local artist Kathy Cano-Murillo, a.k.a. the "Crafty Chica."
Lynn Trimble
La Sirena Canvas Paint Party
To paraphrase the late Jackson Pollock, painting is ultimately a journey of self-discovery that anyone can take. And at the La Sirena Canvas Paint Party on Thursday, August 11, at Ocho Rios Jerk Spot, 4220 West Northern Avenue, the artistic excursion will be led by Kathy Cano-Murillo, better known as the “Crafty Chica.” During the make-and-take session, the local artist will walk attendees through how to create their own paintings featuring “La Sirena” (or “mermaid” to you gringos out there). Local reggae musician Ras Patrick of The Rastafarmers will perform throughout the evening. The session runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and it's $25 per person, which includes all the supplies needed. More information is available here.
Diana Taurasi (center) of the Phoenix Mercury may or may not be on the court against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday.
Barry Gossage/Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota
It’s do-or-die time for the Phoenix Mercury. With only three games left in the regular season, the Valley’s WNBA squad needs to win its remaining contests in order to secure a berth in the playoffs. The good news is that the Mercury will play all three games on their home court at Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson Street, starting with the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday, August 10. Phoenix might have to get the W without team captain Diana Taurasi, who’s missed a few recent games due to an ankle injury. It’s not an undoable situation, as a Taurasi-less Mercury beat the New York Liberty this past weekend. Tipoff for the game against Minnesota is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $220.
