 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
We're searching far and wide for new writers.EXPAND
We're searching far and wide for new writers.
Alan Stark

New Times Seeks Arts and Culture Writers

Douglas Markowitz | August 28, 2018 | 7:00am
AA

Phoenix New Times wants you (yes, you!) to write for us.

We are looking for new writers to help us cover arts and culture here in the Valley and beyond. From museum exhibitions and outsider artwork to the day-to-day nature of living in a desert, we want to be a voice for our readers on how Phoenicians are expressing themselves through art, outdoor activities, and other, unconventional ways.

That's where you come in. If you know all there is to know about arts and culture in Phoenix and the surrounding area, and if you can you can write well, write cleanly, and turn in your stories by deadline, you might just have what it takes.

Writers interested in hip-hop and dance music, as well as music not in English, are encouraged to apply. POC, female, LGBTQ+, and disabled candidates are especially welcome, as are young writers (‘90s kids, where y’all at?). Ability to speak more than one language is helpful, but not required.

To be considered, you will need:
• A resume
• Three writing samples (published work preferred) as either email attachments or links to stories online
• Two story pitches you think would be good for New Times

Please send the above to Culture Editor Doug Markowitz at douglas.markowitz@newtimes.com. Applications missing any of the above items will not be considered. Good luck.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >