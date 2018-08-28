New Times Seeks Arts and Culture Writers

Phoenix New Times wants you (yes, you!) to write for us.

We are looking for new writers to help us cover arts and culture here in the Valley and beyond. From museum exhibitions and outsider artwork to the day-to-day nature of living in a desert, we want to be a voice for our readers on how Phoenicians are expressing themselves through art, outdoor activities, and other, unconventional ways.

That's where you come in. If you know all there is to know about arts and culture in Phoenix and the surrounding area, and if you can you can write well, write cleanly, and turn in your stories by deadline, you might just have what it takes.

Writers interested in hip-hop and dance music, as well as music not in English, are encouraged to apply. POC, female, LGBTQ+, and disabled candidates are especially welcome, as are young writers (‘90s kids, where y’all at?). Ability to speak more than one language is helpful, but not required.

To be considered, you will need:

• A resume

• Three writing samples (published work preferred) as either email attachments or links to stories online

• Two story pitches you think would be good for New Times

Please send the above to Culture Editor Doug Markowitz at douglas.markowitz@newtimes.com. Applications missing any of the above items will not be considered. Good luck.