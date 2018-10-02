Hard Topics Tackled in Phoenix Art Museum's Short Film Showcase

“Like a shape shifting witch,” is how the director of Baghead described his film about a man who will go to extreme lengths to get closure about his dead wife and brother.

Baghead film opened up the Phoenix Art Museum’s screening of the Manhattan Short Film Festival, which featured films from Europe, North America, and New Zealand. After every screening, each audience member has a chance to vote for their favorite film and favorite actor. The winners will be announced on October 8th. Some of the films were humorous and relatively light-hearted attempts at describing life’s futility such as Fire in Cardboard City, while others like Her were gruesome in their depictions of issues surrounding domestic violence.

The films did not shy away hard topics but many offered reprieves to their messy portrayals of life and society. One crowd favorite seemed to be Two Strangers Who Met Five Times, which told a story of two men whose paths continue to cross in unexpected ways as they grow from children playing together to volunteer and resident of an elderly care facility.