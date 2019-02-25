Lord of the Rings' Elijah Wood Is Coming to Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019 just got one celebrity guest to rule them all. Organizers of the annual geek extravaganza revealed on Monday that Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood will make an appearance at this year's event.

He’s arguably the highest-profile name that’s scheduled to appear at Fan Fusion 2019, which runs from Thursday, May 23, to Sunday, May 26, at the Phoenix Convention Center. Previously announced celebrity guests for the four-day event include Billy Dee Williams from Star Wars, Catherine Tate and John Barrowman from Doctor Who, Firefly's Summer Glau, Matthew Lewis from the Harry Potter film series, and The Princess Bride's Chris Sarandon.

With all due respect, however, Wood is a bit more prominent in the geek world — and unless you’ve been living deep in the Mines of Moria for the last 20-odd years, you probably know why. The actor is best remembered for his high-profile role playing Frodo Baggins, the main protagonist of the epic Lord of the Rings film trilogy. (He also showed up in the LOTR prequel The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.)

It's pretty much defined his 30-year career in showbiz and was the crux of Phoenix Fan Fusion announcement on Facebook on Monday.

That’s not to say that Wood hasn’t played a variety of other memorable and geek-oriented parts over the past 30 years. As a matter of fact, he made his film debut in Back to the Future Part II as one of the kids from 2015 who sassed Marty McFly over using his hands to play video games.

In the ‘90s, Wood had prominent roles in Radio Flyer, Deep Impact, and The Faculty, while in the aughts he made appearances in such flicks as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Sin City, and the slasher movie Maniac. He also voiced the title character in the animated film 9.

Like the other celebrity guests that are scheduled to appear at Fan Fusion 2019, Wood will be available for autograph sessions and photo ops with attendees, both of which will be available for purchase. He’s also likely to be the focus of a Q&A panel at the event, although Phoenix Fan Fusion organizers haven’t released any scheduling details as of yet. They’re promising that more info will be revealed at a later date, as well as additional special guest announcements. Stay tuned.

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019. Thursday, May 23, to Sunday, May 26, at Phoenix Convention Center, 100 North Third Street; phoenixfanfusion.com. Admission is $20 to $45 per day or $65 for a full event pass via the event website.