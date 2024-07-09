Phoenix Independents Bowl returns on Saturday. How to participate

The latest edition of the “somewhat-annual” charity bowling tournament organized by local concert promoter Psyko Steve Presents and geared toward "independent-minded citizens” takes place on Saturday at Let It Roll Bowl.
The afternoon-long event benefitting Local First Arizona involves four-player teams of local musicians, artists, bartenders and others from the Phoenix’s music and culture scenes vying for bragging rights and bowling glory.
Stephen Chilton of Psyko Steve Presents says that despite the competitive nature of the Phoenix Independents Bowl, the event is more about gathering people together from various local scenes to interact during a fun afternoon.
Even if you’re not an ace of the lanes, Chilton says there are benefits to participating in the Phoenix Independents Bowl, including its lively social scene and gonzo atmosphere. Participants have been known to adopt humorous team names or wear costumes, for instance.
“It's super-loose as far as a bowling tournament. It really is about getting together and having fun,” he says. “There are some people who are very competitive. Some of the people who are the most competitive at shit-talking are not necessarily the best bowlers and vice-versa.”
Chilton launched the Phoenix Independents Bowl in 2008 as a way to unite members of the Valley’s music and culture scenes. It’s occurred irregularly over the past 16 years (hence the “somewhat-annual” description) but has always benefitted Local First Arizona, the Phoenix-based nonprofit focused on small businesses and community and economic development.
“Honestly, this is a fun side project and in some years we've felt more up to doing it when this time of year rolls around,” Chilton says. “It ultimately helps Local First Arizona, so it's also flowed with their priorities.”
Chilton says one of the deciding factors in staging the Phoenix Independents Bowl each year is whether it will be fun.
“That’s always been the biggest thing,” he says. “We never want this to be boring or a chore.”
If you’re interested in joining in the fun of the Phoenix Independents Bowl, here’s how to get the ball rolling.