Phoenix Parks keeps mountain trails closed due to excessive heat

As the unseasonable heat persists in metro Phoenix, some of the Valley's most popular hiking trails remain closed during the hottest part of the day.The trails on Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak will be closed down from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday as part of the city's excessive heat warning.Other city trails will remain open, but Phoenix Parks & Recreation said on social media that hiking any trail during those hours is "strongly discouraged."The excessive heat warning was extended as of Monday morning to run through Friday. It was initially issued on Sept. 25 and was set to expire on Sept. 29. On Sept. 27, it was extended until Oct. 1. Now, the warning will be in effect until at least Oct. 4.