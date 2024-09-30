 Phoenix Parks keeps mountain trails closed due to excessive heat | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Phoenix Parks keeps mountain trails closed due to excessive heat

Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak are closed during the day through Friday, and hiking on other city trails is discouraged.
September 30, 2024
Sunrise is one of the few times you can hike Camelback Mountain this week.
Sunrise is one of the few times you can hike Camelback Mountain this week. Globe Guide Media Inc/shutterstock.com
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

As the unseasonable heat persists in metro Phoenix, some of the Valley's most popular hiking trails remain closed during the hottest part of the day.

The trails on Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak will be closed down from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday as part of the city's excessive heat warning.

Other city trails will remain open, but Phoenix Parks & Recreation said on social media that hiking any trail during those hours is "strongly discouraged."

The excessive heat warning was extended as of Monday morning to run through Friday. It was initially issued on Sept. 25 and was set to expire on Sept. 29. On Sept. 27, it was extended until Oct. 1. Now, the warning will be in effect until at least Oct. 4.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
New novel paints fresh picture of Phoenix’s most famous murders

Books

New novel paints fresh picture of Phoenix’s most famous murders

By Geri Koeppel
Phoenix's best haunted houses and Halloween displays in 2024

Halloween

Phoenix's best haunted houses and Halloween displays in 2024

By Benjamin Leatherman
Will Comet A3 be visible in Arizona this fall? What to know

Science

Will Comet A3 be visible in Arizona this fall? What to know

By Benjamin Leatherman
Chandler movie screening of ‘Spare Parts’ honors STEM heroes

Film, TV & Streaming

Chandler movie screening of ‘Spare Parts’ honors STEM heroes

By Sienna Monea | Cronkite News
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation