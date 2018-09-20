Phoenix Residents Take Over the Streets on PARK(ing) Day

Locals pay parking meters and then use the space to set up parklets.

The room that a car takes up in a parking space doesn’t seem to be that big. But, every year on PARK(ing) Day, people in Phoenix find something creative to do with that small space.

The day is designed to draw attention to the use of public spaces and how they could be repurposed to better serve the community. Participants pay a parking meter in the city and then set up a mini park. It’s a way to “reimagine how public space could be created and used if it were built for people before cars,” says Stacey Champion, who runs the event and has been with it since it first started in Phoenix.

It originally started in San Francisco in 2005 by a design group called Rebar and has since expanded to be a worldwide event.