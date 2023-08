Photos: Game On Expo 2023 in downtown Phoenix was gamer heaven

click to enlarge If you're going to attend an event like Game On Expo in style, a suit inspired by "Super Mario Bros." is definitely the right call. Benjamin Leatherman

Statues of Master Chief from "Halo" (right) and Desmond Miles from "Assassin's Creed" (right) near the entrance to Game On Expo.

Local artist Randy Skies shows off one of the many miniature figures he creates and paints.

While these mushrooms from "Super Mario" certainly aren't edible, they're definitely beautiful.

Voice actor Robbie Daymond — who has voiced characters in "Sailor Moon," "One-Punch Man," My Hero Academia and various other animes and video games — signs an autograph during his appearance at Game On Expo.

An attendee of Game On Expo looks through their collection of cards from the "Pokémon Trading Card Game." The three-day event featured tabletop gaming sessions in addition to arcade titles and numerous popular consoles.

Local artist Alex Morgan (a.k.a. Parastatic Arts) was showing off these gorgeous Pokémon-inspired works at Game On Expo 2023.

Dozens of vendors at Game On Expo sold anything and everything having to do with anime and video games.

Glendale resident and cosplayer Will Smith plays participates in a "Rock Band" karaoke session, which was one of the highlights of Game On Expo 2023.

An attendee of Game On Expo 2023 plays one of a few different VR games that were available at the event.

Families playing games together was a popular activity at Game On Expo.

Playing the 2014 arcade rhythm game "Chunithm," which was created by Sega and only released in Japan.

Game stations featuring console systems both new (including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox One XS) and old were set up throughout the South Building of the Phoenix Convention Center during Game On Expo 2023.

An Ash Ketchum cosplayer (right) shoots 'em all while playing "Area 51" at Game On Expo 2023.

The entrance to the "Art of Nintendo Power" traveling exhibition, which featured illustrations, photos and sculptures displayed in the pages of the old Nintendo Power magazine.

Sculptures of Dr. Wily (left) and Mega Man (right) that were featured on the cover of Nintendo Power magazine in 1989.

Framed displays of photos, illustrations, and gameplay maps seen in the pages of Nintendo Power magazine in the late '80s and early '90s.

Gamers young and old were welcome at Game On Expo 2023 as it was an all-ages event.

Getting in some pinball action at Game On Expo 2023. The event feature dozens of arcade titles and pinball machines that were all free to play.

Gamers and geeks invaded the Phoenix Convention Center's South Building for three days of joystick action during Game On Expo 2023.The weekend-long convention offered the chance to play console systems both old and new — ranging from the original Nintendo Entertainment System to the latest PlayStation and Xbox models — as well as dozens of retro arcade titles and pinball machines.There were also appearances by video game and anime voice actors like Robbie Daymond and Christopher Judge, tabletop gaming sessions, esports competitions for cash prizes, and even “Rock Band” karaoke. Cosplayers dressed up as a variety of characters from franchises like “Super Mario” and “Halo,” vendors sold anything and everything having to do with games and musicians like local geek rapper Mega Ran and synth band Sergio and the Holograms also performed during the weekend.One of the highlights of Game On Expo 2023 was the “Art of Nintendo Power,” a traveling exhibition curated by the California-based non-profit organization Interactive Art Collection.It showcased various artwork used in the now-defunct Nintendo Power magazine from the late '80s and early '90s, including illustrations, sculptures and paintings featured on the cover. Screenshots, photographs, comic art and reader-created envelope art were also included.