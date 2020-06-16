10 Places to Shop for Father's Day in Metro Phoenix

Never fear if Father’s Day shopping is still on your ‘to-do’ list. You’ve still got time to connect with local shops that can help you find creative gifts before Sunday, June 21. We’ve found 10 places to help you get started, including several that offer gift packages with fun themes such as sports, technology, and outdoor adventure.

Phoenix General 5538 North Seventh Street, #120

Phoenix General owners Kenny Barrett and Joshua Hahn have curated several Father’s Day gift sets with different themes and prices, which you can order online. You can also order individual items online or visit their uptown shop — where you can explore clothing, small home and office decor, accessories, original art, beard care products, and more. Phoenix General also carries a greeting card, face masks, and hand sanitizer. Get more information on the Phoenix General website.

EXPAND Practical Art has fresh robot art by Jordan Alexander Thomas Practical Art

Practical Art 5070 North Central Avenue

Practical Art carries works by more than 100 Arizona artists and artisans. You can call the shop to set up a one-on-one appointment while they’re closed due to public health conditions, or shop online. The shop carries greeting cards, art prints, T-shirts featuring designs by local artists, culinary gifts, decorative objects for home or office, creative mugs, and more. There’s a Hidden Track Bottle Shop inside Practical Art, which is taking orders online for local delivery or curbside pickup. Find details on the Practical Art website.

Lulubell Toy Bodega 126 West Pepper Place, Mesa

Lulubell Toy Bodega carries apparel, books, original art, toys, and more. It’s a fun place to shop if your dad collects toys like Grody Shogun, Kaiju, or Sofubi. The shop is open so you can learn more about a wide range of collectible toys while you explore their current offerings, which change as new items arrive and find new homes. Get more information on the Lulubell Toy Bodega website.

EXPAND Here's a fun Frances option for dads who love local history. Frances

Frances 10 West Camelback Road

Frances is taking online orders and doing private shopping appointments while temporarily closed due to public health conditions. The shop offers free shipping, complimentary gift wrap, and curbside pickup. Frances carries gifts that fit a wide range of budgets, including several items with a humorous or pop-culture twist. Its offerings include cactus boxers, retro cocktail glasses, barbecue tools, flasks, money clips, T-shirts, water bottles, and an Obama shot glass. Learn more on the Frances website.

Checking out one of the Father's Day gift packs curated by Changing Hands Bookstore. Changing Hands Bookstore

Changing Hands Bookstore 6428 South McClintock Drive, Tempe

300 West Camelback Road

Changing Hands Bookstore has curated Father’s Day gift packs with assorted themes, such as Outdoorsy, Life of the Party, Bibliophile, Hi-Tech, and MacGyver Dad. The bookstore is still temporarily shut due to public health conditions, but you can order online and do curbside pickup or have the bookstore ship your items. The store carries notebooks, small desk decor, novelty gifts, small kitchen items, puppets, and more. Learn more on the Changing Hands Bookstore website.

Funkatronic Rex 1343 East Northern Avenue

Funkatronix Rex carries hundreds of board games, card games, miniatures, role-playing games, and other offerings inspired by pop culture. You can shop in person, but you need to sanitize your hands before you enter the store, and wear a mask while you’re inside checking out gift options. Find more information on the Funkatronic Rex website.

Help dad keep his sunglasses in good shape with this felt eyeglasses case. Phoenix Art Museum

Phoenix Art Museum 1625 North Central Avenue

Phoenix Art Museum has an online Father’s Day gift guide, which is especially helpful because the museum remains temporarily closed due to public health conditions. Your gift options include several books (including Of Cats and Men), a felt eyeglass sleeve, business card cases, small tech gadgets, kitchen tools, playing cards, sketching sets, and more. If you want to splurge, check out the Alessi Boston cocktail shaker bar set. Get details on the Phoenix Art Museum website.

EXPAND Checking out Lost in Socks in Old Town Scottsdale. Lynn Trimble

Lost in Socks 7142 East Fifth Avenue, #101, Scottsdale

Lost in Socks in Scottsdale does online orders, but you can also shop in person. The store carries socks galore, in over a dozen themes such as Americana, animals, artwork, food/beverages, music, nature, politics, pop culture, and sports/recreation. They’ve even got socks inspired by various professions. Learn more on the Lost in Socks website.

EXPAND Set dad up with an apron for all those projects around the house. Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

Taliesin West 12621 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Scottsdale

Taliesin West remains temporarily closed due to public health conditions, but it always has a wide selection of items inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright in its online shop. Look for clocks, ties, business card holders, small desk decor, pens, leather bracelets, cuff links, stemware, original art, greeting cards, and more. If you want to splurge, check out the waxed leather apron. Get details on the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation website.

Heard Museum 2301 North Central Avenue

The Heard Museum has reopened after a temporary closure due to public health guidelines, so you can shop online or head to one of the museum’s two gift shops. Look for fine art from textiles to baskets in the museum shop, or head to the book shop to find more affordable options such as T-shirts, books, small prints, and small decorative objects. Online offerings include silver belt buckles by several artists. The museum also carries greeting cards. Find more information on the Heard Museum website.

If your dad has a soft spot for local arts and culture, you’ve got even more options — from museum memberships to performing arts center gift cards. If you’re shopping for a dad who has plenty of stuff, consider making a donation in his name to one of his favorite local causes, then sharing the news with a greeting card made by a local artist.