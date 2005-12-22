Restaurants

Bars and Clubs

Bada Boom Pasta Room

4151 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale

www.badaboomaz.com

"A Dinner to Remember" featuring beef tenderloin, Chilean sea bass, and plenty of Italian favorites. 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dinners start at $40. Call 480-214-2666.

Barcelona Scottsdale

15440 Greenway-Hayden Loop, Scottsdale

www.barcelonadining.com

Executive chef Thomas Brewington II will prepare plenty of gourmet vittles, Angelo & Veronica perform classical dinner music from 7 to 10 p.m., and Zowie Bowie offers high-energy dance music starting at 10 p.m. leading up to a midnight champagne toast. Open until 2 a.m. $75-$150 per person. Reservations recommended. Call 480-603-0370.

Bobby-Q

8501 North 27th Avenue

www.bobbyq.net

Party down at this double-sided restaurant and nightclub with Bobby-Q serving a special four-course New Year's Eve menu with entree choices of filet mignon, fresh salmon, and a barbecue sampler platter, in addition to appetizers, side dishes and desserts. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. $55 per person. Over in the Q-Lounge, DJ MRB works the wheels of steel starting at 8 p.m. with a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight. $15-$20. Call 602-995-5982.

Cafe Carumba!

7303 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale

Special four-course New Year's Eve dinner for two, which also includes wine or champagne and a floral arrangement. Seatings are at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. $75 per person. Call 480-947-8777.

Caruso's Italian Ristorante

4341 East Baseline Road, Gilbert

Italian New Year's Eve dinner with salad, appetizer, main dish, coffee and dessert. 4 to 10 p.m. $55 per person. Call 480-633-9100.

Cheuvront Wine & Cheese Bar

1326 North Central Avenue

www.cheuvronts.com

Five-Course Jazz Dinner with music by Kristi Peoples. 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. $65-$85. Call 602-307-0022.

Compass Restaurant at Hyatt Regency

122 North Second Street

www.hyatt.com

Four-course New Year's Eve dinner. Menu includes such appetizers as firecracker shrimp and Maryland crab cakes, entrees like filet mignon with bacon wrapper salsify and pan-roasted chicken with white corn and truffle tamales, and "Chocolate Evolution" for dessert. 5 to 10:30 p.m. $85 for adults, $40 for children ages 4 to 12. Reservations required. Call 602-440-3166.

Deseo

6902 East Greenway Parkway

The Latin-themed restaurant inside the Westin Kierland Resort offers special New Year's Eve dinners, with a four-course menu at 6 p.m., and a five-course meal at 8:15 (also featuring a welcome reception, midnight champagne toast, and party favors). $75 for first seating, $120 for the second. Call 480-624-1030.

Drinkwater's City Hall Steakhouse

6991 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale

A five-course dinner includes such entrees as a 16-ounce New York strip steak, whole roasted chicken, and Chilean sea bass. There's also a dessert buffet, live entertainment, dancing, complimentary champagne, and party favors. 7 p.m. (with reservations accepted until 11 p.m.). $175 per person. Call 480-941-4700.

Eli's American Grille

7000 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale

www.elisbar.com

New Year's Eve party with party favors, live music, and a dinner package featuring a specialty menu of lobster tail, prime rib, filet mignon, or salmon Oscar. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. $90 per person with dinner, $20 without. Reservations requested. Call 480-948-9800.

Farrelli's Cinema Supper Club

14202 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

www.cinemasupperclub.com

Celebrate New Year's Eve with dinner and a movie. Noon to 1 a.m. Price varies. Call 480-905-7200.

Fiamma Trattoria

7353 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale

Delicious pastas and other Italian delights await at seatings offered at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The second seating also features live music and a midnight champagne toast. $85 for the first seating, $135 for the second. Call 480-308-1111.

German Corner

4900 East Indian School Road

Add some European flavor to your New Year's Eve with a choice of roasted duck or stuffed pork loin roast dinners (both served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, zucchini soup, and dessert), as well as German music and dancing, party favors, and a midnight champagne toast followed by Wiener Würstchen with rye bread. 6 p.m. $25 per person. Reservations recommended. Call 602-840-7838.

Gold Bar Espresso

3141 South McClintock Drive, Tempe

New Year's Eve Jazz Party with music from Jazz Alliance and specials on select coffees. 8 p.m. Free. Call 480-839-3082.

Hamburger Mary's

5111 North Seventh Street

www.hamburgermarysphoenix.com

New Year's Eve dinner special with a five-ounce filet, two sides, shrimp scampi, salad, wine, and cheesecake, as well as "Get Stoned" karaoke, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. 5 p.m. $39.95 per person. Call 602-240-6969.

Kokopelli Bistro & Winery

35 West Boston Street, Chandler

www.kokopelliwinery.com

Vino is keen-o at this New Year's Eve party featuing a special four-course winemaker's dinner with Kokopelli wine pairings, as well as live music and free champagne tastings. 6 to 9 p.m. $45 per person. Call 480-792-6927.

Lon's at the Hermosa

5532 North Palo Cristi Drive, Paradise Valley

www.lons.com

Ring in the New Year at this hacienda-style eatery featuring a four-course meal and live jazz trio (playing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.). Seatings are available at 6 p.m. ($85) and 8 p.m. ($125), with a champagne toast, and party favors available at the second seating. Call 602-955-7878.

Los Compadres Mexican Food

2350 West Northern Avenue

New Year's Eve Jazz Night with drink and dinner specials and live music from guitarist Paul Lucas, bassist Mike Kazmer, drummer Terry Tully, and pianist David Valdivia. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. No cover. Call 602-864-0043.

Marco Polo Supper Club

2621 East Camelback Road

www.marcopolosupperclub.com

Enjoy selections from this upscale restaurant's menu of steaks and seafood while listening to the Diane Lindsey Band. 5 to 11 p.m. Call 602-468-0100.

Mastro's Ocean Club

15045 North Kierland Drive, Scottsdale

www.mastrosoceanclub.com

Chilean sea bass, Atlantic salmon fillet, and swordfish steak are some of the many entree selections to be reeled in at this gourmet seafood restaurant, as well as exquisite appetizers, and a lavish buffet of desserts. Imported champagne on arrival and at midnight, party favors, dancing, and music from the Azz Izz Band. 7 p.m. (with reservations accepted until 11 p.m.). $190 per person. Call 480-443-8555.

Mastro's Steakhouse

8852 East Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

www.mastrossteakhouse.com

A five-course dinner of extravagant appetizers and entrees (including surf 'n' turf, bone-in rib eye, and salmon) awaits, as does a dessert buffet, music from Palmer, dancing, party favors, and complimentary champagne. 7 p.m. (with reservations accepted until 11 p.m.). $175 per person. Call 480-585-9500.

Michael's at the Citadel

8700 East Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

www.michaelsrestaurant.com

Chef Michael DeMaria serves up a four-course dinner, which includes such appetizer choices as porcini-dusted scallop crèpinettes on cavatelli puttanesca, and such entree choices as a rosemary-scented lamb chop on eggplant and zucchini lasagna. Seatings are available at 6 p.m. ($75 per person) and 8 p.m. ($125 per person) with music from the Lisa Pressman Ensemble in the upstairs bar. The latter seating also features a midnight celebration with a champagne toast and balloon drop. Reservations required. Call 480-515-2575.

Michelina's Restaurant

3241 East Shea Boulevard

Sample this eatery's northern Italian continental cuisine, which specializes in fresh fish. 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. $18.95-$32.95. Call 602-996-8977.

The Other Place

1644 South Dobson Road, Mesa

www.theotherplace.tv

Dine on this New Year's Eve buffet featuring prime rib, bared salmon, chicken Marsala, salads, vegetables, potatoes, and desserts. 5 to 10 p.m. $25 per person. Call 480-831-8877.

Pepin

7363 Scottsdale Mall, Scottsdale

www.pepinrestaurant.com

Celebrate Feliz Año Nuevo with flamenco and salsa dancing, midnight champagne toast, good luck grapes, and an ample dinner selection (including entree choices of paella Valenciana, salmon a la Parrilla, and pechuga de pollo jerez). $75 per person. Call 480-990-9026 for reservations.

Phantom Horse Grill

7777 South Pointe Parkway

Six-course prix-fixe dinner, dancing, party favors, and a champagne parade. Reservations required. 4 p.m. $75. Call 602-431-6476.

Quiessence at The Farm

6106 South 32nd Street

www.thefarmatsouthmountain.com

Gourmet five-course New Year's Eve dinner with wine pairings. Seatings are at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $115 with wine, $75 without. Call 602-276-0601.

Restaurant Hapa

6204 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

www.restauranthapa.com

Experience semi-formal fine dining on New Year's Eve with two-course dinners, a dessert menu, and music. 5 p.m. to midnight. No cover. Call 480-998-8220.

Santisi Brothers

2710 West Bell Road

www.santisibrothers.com

New Year's Eve party and "Roman Feast" with all-you-can-eat buffet until 10 p.m., party favors, DJ, karaoke, drink specials, door prizes, and midnight champagne toast. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. $30 prepay, $35 at the door. Call 602-789-7979.

Sassi

10455 East Pinnacle Peak Parkway, Scottsdale

www.sassi.biz

A multi-course dinner includes appetizers like spuntini and antipasti, such entrees as ahi tuna with roasted Trumpet Royale mushrooms, or roasted venison with butternut squash, and a dessert menu loaded with tiramisu, chocolate torte, and blood orange semifreddo. There's also jazz from the Frank Smith Trio, a late-night snack buffet, and a midnight Prosecco toast. A half-bottle of Prosecco is included with every reservation. $95 per person for the 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. seatings, and $125 per person for dinner from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Call 480-502-9095.

Steamers Genuine Seafood

2576 East Camelback Road

New Year's Eve dinner with jazz music from Daryl Chryst. Reservations suggested. Call 602-956-3631.

Stingray Sushi

4302 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

www.stingraysushi.com

Celebrate with sushi, sake, or the massive alcoholic concoction called The Godzilla. 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. No cover. Call 480-941-4460.

Tao Garden

2050 North Alma School Road, Chandler

New Year's Eve extravaganza with specials on seafood (including live lobster) and 99-cent Tsingtao beers. 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. No cover. Call 480-857-4188.

Tapino Kitchen & Wine Bar

7000 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale

www.tapino.com

This chic eatery offers up an exquisite five-course meal and selected wine pairings, party favors, complimentary caviar tastings, champagne toasts, and more. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. $55 per person, $75 with wine pairings. Call 480-991-6887.

Terrace Cafe at Hyatt Regency

122 North Second Street

Prime rib buffet dinner featuring Mediterranean pasta, Spanish paella, and more. The Groove Merchants, and Ray the DJ provide music in the hotel atrium. $35 for adults, $14.95 for kids 12 and under. 4:30 to 10 p.m. Reservations suggested. Call 602-252-1234.

Thaifoon

8777 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

"Miso Excited for 2006" New Year's Eve dinner for two, with a choice of appetizer, two entrees, and a banana caramel spring roll to share. Entree possibilities include lettuce wraps, honey walnut shrimp, kung pao chicken, and Mongolian beef. $40. 4 to 10 p.m. Call 480-998-0011.