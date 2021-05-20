A Popular Roosevelt Row Mural Is Disappearing — And More Metro Phoenix Culture News

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
Here's a quick roundup of culture news to help you keep up with the city's creative side.
RoRo Mural Changes
A JB Snyder mural that’s a popular selfie backdrop in Roosevelt Row will be covered as part of renovations taking place at monOrchid. The mural features the artist’s trademark geometric lines and blocks of color. Some additional mural works on the east side of the building’s exterior will also be covered as part of site renovations.
Lehmann Emerging Artist Awards
Phoenix Art Museum is accepting submissions for a juried grant program called the Sally and Richard Lehmann Emerging Artist Awards through July 15. Up to three emerging Arizona-based artists will be selected to receive a $1,500 grant and the opportunity to participate in a group exhibition at the museum during spring 2022.
Changes at Flamenco Por La Vida
Angelina Ramirez, who founded Flamenco Por La Vida in 2010, recently announced that she will be stepping down from the dance company. Ramirez moved to Tucson, where she plans to do research, return to studio work, and launch several new projects. Olivia Rojas will become the artistic director for Flamenco Por La Vida, after serving for several years as music director.
Poet Laureate Search
The city of Scottsdale is seeking its next poet laureate, who will work to “enhance the profile of poetry, poets, and literary arts” in the city, particularly for those with “less access or exposure to poetry.” Poets with demonstrable connections to the city can apply through Friday, June 4. The poet laureate will serve for four years and receive an annual $1,500 honorarium.
New Theater Season
Arizona Theatre Company will present three musicals and three plays as part of its 2021-22 season. The lineup includes two world-premieres: a musical called Justice inspired by Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and a play called how to make an American Son, which explores “the complexities of privilege, citizenship, and family.”
Upcoming Exhibits
Eye Lounge will open “Lena Klett: Kiss the Earth/Touch the Sky,” featuring work that explores “the relationship between intentional action and chance,” on May 22. An exhibit called “Serenity,” which includes works by more than 20 women artists, will open on June 2 at Grinders Coffee. Also, “Clay: The Dark Side,” with ceramic works by Susan Risi continues at Five15 Arts at Chartreuse through May 31.
Public Art Plan
The Phoenix Arts and Culture Commission recently voted to recommend a proposed five-year public art plan, which will now go to the Phoenix City Council for consideration. The plan for fiscal years 2021 to 2026 includes 11 new projects totaling just over $3.1 million and 29 ongoing projects totaling nearly $9.4 million. The locations for specific artworks in the plan include the airport, neighborhoods, water well sites, and more.
Pilot Projects
ASU Art Museum in Tempe is currently showing several works as part of a “Pilot Projects” initiative created in response to COVID-19, the Black Lives Matter movement, and calls for museums to address racial and social justice. Featured artists include Iván Argote, Kristin Bauer, Hugh Hayden, and Jacob Meders. Both Bauer and Meders are based in metro Phoenix.
Arizona Opera Season
Arizona Opera has announced its 2021-22 season, which will open with The Copper Queen film. The lineup also includes El Milagro del Recuerdo (The Miracle of Remembering), Carmen, A Little Night Music, and Così fan tuti. Arizona Opera performs in both Phoenix and Tucson.
Artist Opportunities
Art Intersection in Gilbert is accepting submissions for its upcoming “All Art Arizona” exhibition through June 30. Phoenix Theatre Company is accepting video auditions for its 2021-22 season through June 15. The Neon Museum in Las Vegas is accepting applications from artists working in digital, performance, or visual arts for its 2021 National Artist Residency program through July 11.
Piper Center Fellows
The ASU Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing in Tempe recently announced that this year's Virginia G. Piper Creative Research Faculty Fellowships were awarded to Kathleen McNamara and Jonathan Danielson. The competitive, merit-based fellowship includes awards up to $15,000 for travel, research, residencies, conferences, and other creative writing-related projects.
Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.