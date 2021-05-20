A Popular Roosevelt Row Mural Is Disappearing — And More Metro Phoenix Culture News

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Here's a quick roundup of culture news to help you keep up with the city's creative side.

RoRo Mural Changes

A JB Snyder mural that’s a popular selfie backdrop in Roosevelt Row will be covered as part of renovations taking place at monOrchid. The mural features the artist’s trademark geometric lines and blocks of color. Some additional mural works on the east side of the building’s exterior will also be covered as part of site renovations.

Lehmann Emerging Artist Awards

Phoenix Art Museum is accepting submissions for a juried grant program called the Sally and Richard Lehmann Emerging Artist Awards through July 15. Up to three emerging Arizona-based artists will be selected to receive a $1,500 grant and the opportunity to participate in a group exhibition at the museum during spring 2022.

EXPAND Olivia Rojas and Angelina Ramirez have spent years performing and teaching flamenco. Pablo Robles

Changes at Flamenco Por La Vida



Angelina Ramirez, who founded Flamenco Por La Vida in 2010, recently announced that she will be stepping down from the dance company. Ramirez moved to Tucson, where she plans to do research, return to studio work, and launch several new projects. Olivia Rojas will become the artistic director for Flamenco Por La Vida, after serving for several years as music director.

Poet Laureate Search

The city of Scottsdale is seeking its next poet laureate, who will work to “enhance the profile of poetry, poets, and literary arts” in the city, particularly for those with “less access or exposure to poetry.” Poets with demonstrable connections to the city can apply through Friday, June 4. The poet laureate will serve for four years and receive an annual $1,500 honorarium.

EXPAND Recalling a pre-pandemic Arizona Theatre Company performance. Arizona Theatre Company

New Theater Season

Arizona Theatre Company will present three musicals and three plays as part of its 2021-22 season. The lineup includes two world-premieres: a musical called Justice inspired by Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and a play called how to make an American Son, which explores “the complexities of privilege, citizenship, and family.”

Upcoming Exhibits

Eye Lounge will open “Lena Klett: Kiss the Earth/Touch the Sky,” featuring work that explores “the relationship between intentional action and chance,” on May 22. An exhibit called “Serenity,” which includes works by more than 20 women artists, will open on June 2 at Grinders Coffee. Also, “Clay: The Dark Side,” with ceramic works by Susan Risi continues at Five15 Arts at Chartreuse through May 31.

Public Art Plan

The Phoenix Arts and Culture Commission recently voted to recommend a proposed five-year public art plan, which will now go to the Phoenix City Council for consideration. The plan for fiscal years 2021 to 2026 includes 11 new projects totaling just over $3.1 million and 29 ongoing projects totaling nearly $9.4 million. The locations for specific artworks in the plan include the airport, neighborhoods, water well sites, and more.

Hugh Hayden, Pillory, 2020. Milk paint on cedar with stainless steel hardware and locks, 44 x 96 x 42 inches. ASU Art Museum

Pilot Projects

ASU Art Museum in Tempe is currently showing several works as part of a “Pilot Projects” initiative created in response to COVID-19, the Black Lives Matter movement, and calls for museums to address racial and social justice. Featured artists include Iván Argote, Kristin Bauer, Hugh Hayden, and Jacob Meders. Both Bauer and Meders are based in metro Phoenix.

Arizona Opera Season

Arizona Opera has announced its 2021-22 season, which will open with The Copper Queen film. The lineup also includes El Milagro del Recuerdo (The Miracle of Remembering), Carmen, A Little Night Music, and Così fan tuti. Arizona Opera performs in both Phoenix and Tucson.

EXPAND Phoenix Theatre Company is accepting video auditions for its 2021-22 season. Lynn Trimble

Artist Opportunities

Art Intersection in Gilbert is accepting submissions for its upcoming “All Art Arizona” exhibition through June 30. Phoenix Theatre Company is accepting video auditions for its 2021-22 season through June 15. The Neon Museum in Las Vegas is accepting applications from artists working in digital, performance, or visual arts for its 2021 National Artist Residency program through July 11.

Piper Center Fellows

The ASU Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing in Tempe recently announced that this year's Virginia G. Piper Creative Research Faculty Fellowships were awarded to Kathleen McNamara and Jonathan Danielson. The competitive, merit-based fellowship includes awards up to $15,000 for travel, research, residencies, conferences, and other creative writing-related projects.