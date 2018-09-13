Harkins Theaters Is Hosting a Burt Reynolds Retrospective Starting This Week

Last week, legendary screen actor Burt Reynolds passed away at the age of 82. People from around the globe have shared memories and tributes to the man famous for roles in Deliverance, Cannonball Run, and an Oscar-nominated performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights, to name just a few.

This week, Harkins Theatres will be doing a tribute of their own by putting on a weeklong retrospective of some of Reynolds' most famous films, beginning this Friday, September 14. All proceeds will benefit Best Buddies, an organization benefiting those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The best part: Tickets are only $5 for each movie.

Harkins will host the series at four area theaters: Arizona Mills 25 at 5000 South Arizona Mills Circle in Tempe; Arrowhead Fountains 18 at 16046 North Arrowhead Fountains Center Drive in Peoria; Shea 14 at 7354 East Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale; and Superstition Springs 25 at 6950 East Superstition Springs Boulevard in Mesa.