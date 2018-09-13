Harkins Theaters Is Hosting a Burt Reynolds Retrospective Starting This Week

Last week, legendary screen actor Burt Reynolds passed away at the age of 82. People from around the globe have shared memories and tributes to the man famous for roles in Deliverance, Cannonball Run, and an Oscar-nominated performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights, to name just a few.
This week, Harkins Theatres will be doing a tribute of their own by putting on a weeklong retrospective of some of Reynolds' most famous films, beginning this Friday, September 14. All proceeds will benefit Best Buddies, an organization benefiting those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The best part: Tickets are only $5 for each movie.
Harkins will host the series at four area theaters: Arizona Mills 25 at 5000 South Arizona Mills Circle in Tempe; Arrowhead Fountains 18 at 16046 North Arrowhead Fountains Center Drive in Peoria; Shea 14 at 7354 East Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale; and Superstition Springs 25 at 6950 East Superstition Springs Boulevard in Mesa.
Tickets and showtimes are available at harkins.com (you'll have to navigate to each individual theater page to find the showing you're looking for) but we've put together a list of all the movies that will be shown during the tribute.
Deliverance (1972, R). Directed by John Boorman, this country-fried thriller about four city slickers terrorized by hillbillies while on a canoe trip was Reynolds' breakout role.
The Longest Yard (1974, R). You might have seen the remake starring Adam Sandler, Terry Crews, and Burt Reynolds himself, but you probably haven't seen the original, where Burt plays an incarcerated former NFL quarterback who rounds up his fellow inmates to play a football game with the prison guards.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Hustle (1975, R). Reynolds stars alongside French femme fatale Catherine Deneuvre in this neo-noir potboiler.
Smokey and the Bandit (1977, PG). Produced at the height of the '70s trucker craze that swept the nation, this action movie features Reynolds' most iconic role as the Bandit, a truck driver bootlegging beer across state lines while avoiding the law. Also starring Sally Field as a runaway bride and directed by stuntman Hal Needham, Smokey and the Bandit made an entire film out of a high-speed chase long before Mad Max: Fury Road.
The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982, R). If you enjoyed the Simpsons episode about the burlesque house that put the "Spring" in Springfield, you'll probably love this film adaption of the Broadway musical, where Reynolds, as the sheriff of a Texas town, tries to save the local brothel and their madam, played by the legendary Dolly Parton, from moral crusaders.
Burt Reynolds Tribute. Friday, September 14, to Thursday, September 20, at Harkins Theatres, multiple locations; harkins.com. Tickets are $5 via harkins.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!