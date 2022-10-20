Seven Ways to Celebrate Día De Los Muertos in Metro Phoenix

Festivities include traditional music and dance, dynamic artistic creations, walking processions, and community altars to place mementos. Celebrations around the Valley in October and November offer plenty of ways to honor the departed.
Día De Los Muertos FestivalMesa Arts Center
1 East Main Street, Mesa
480-644-6500Downtown Mesa comes to life to celebrate the dead at this yearly celebration. From 10 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, Mesa Arts Center honors Latin American art and culture in honor of the holiday through performances and various activities that allow attendees to participate. The Altar Competition is a chance to see more than a dozen ofrendas by local individuals, families, and groups, each highlighting a person or people who have passed on that they deem significant. At a community altar, guests can place mementos to honor those they love. Performers include Ballet Folklorico Amistad, Mariachi Estrella Musicales, and Carmela Y Mas. The tribute culminates in a procession on Sunday — Mariachi Pasión will lead participants through the venue’s outdoor campus. There is no cost to attend.
Day of the Dead Walk With AncestorsASU Polytechnic Campus Student Union
Cooley Ballroom
5999 South Backus Mall, Mesa
This Day of the Dead celebration runs from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 24, and begins with a one-mile walk around the ASU Polytechnic campus. With a journey map and student guides, participants see natural environment features and hear stories about people and places around campus. Bring a picture of an ancestor you want to honor, and as you walk, use your journey map to write down memories. Guests are welcome to leave their photo on the community altar and participate in an altar blessing. There is no cost to attend, but visit the ASU website to register.
Hasta La MuerteChandler Center for the Arts
250 North Arizona Avenue, Chandler
480-782-2680Las Cafeteras, a musical act that fuses Afro-Mexican beats, rhymes, and rhythms to spread a message of love and justice, will perform Hasta La Muerte at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 28. The group promotes unity and diversity through energetic performances loaded with dance and a mix of musical genres, and this show celebrates Día De Los Muertos with new works from Las Cafeteras and their interpretation of traditional folk songs on a stage that features a traditional altar. The show also includes a special performance by Grammy-nominated singer Lupita Infante. Tickets range from $15 to $58. Call 480-782-2680 or visit the Chandler Center for the Arts website.
MikiztliSteele Indian School Park
300 East Indian School RoadPhoenix’s Cultural Coalition, Inc. celebrates Día De Los Muertos for its 11th year with its Mikiztli event that includes music and dance performances, an artists’ mercado, and a candlelight procession to wrap up the festivities. Vendors include Oaxaca Imports and Jimenez Gifts. A community altar allows attendees to leave tokens to honor deceased loved ones. Hungry folks can visit the multiple food vendors, from Paletas Betty to Tacos Caramba to Elote Man. The day offers plenty of activities for kids, from an instrument petting zoo to hula hooping and face painting. The festivities kick off at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Admission is free. Visit diadelosmuertosphx.com.
Día De Los Muertos FestivalDesert Botanical Garden
1201 North Galvin Parkway
480-941-1225This scenic spot hosts a two-day event on Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30, to celebrate this traditional holiday. Mexican music, dance, and storytelling are on the list of entertainment guests can enjoy. The SMCC Storytelling Institute presents Honoring the Ancestors, where people share memories of family members on Saturday. Rascapetatiando Dance Company performs twice on Sunday. Mexican Artist Rufina Ruiz López designs the Mega Community Altar and Entryway Arch — she has crafted 200 handmade ceramic skulls and thousands of paper flowers as part of this installation. Activities include making sugar skulls and face painting. A mercado features handmade art, jewelry, and pottery. A procession happens each day. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. The event is included with admission or membership; fees apply for participation in some activities. Visit the Desert Botanical website for more info.
Ofrenda, A Día De Los Muertos CelebrationVista Center for the Arts
15660 North Parkview Place, Surprise
623-523-8888Dance group Ballet Folklórico de Los Angeles and the musicians of Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar come together to celebrate the holiday at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Together, the performers highlight music and dances from different regions of Mexico, including “La Bruja” from Veracruz. The night also features an homage to Mexican performers like Selena and Pedro Infante. Tickets are $40 to $60. See the Vista Center for the Arts website for more details.
Día De Los Muertos Agave FestCien Agaves
7228 East First Avenue, Scottsdale
480-970-9002At Old Town Scottsdale Mexican cantina Cien Agaves, they’re celebrating the holiday with tequila. From 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, pay your respects to departed loved ones at an afternoon event with live music and tequila tastings that tour you through regions of Mexico. If that’s not your beverage of choice, different cocktails will also be featured for this day-drinking party. Tickets are $30.