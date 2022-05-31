Stuff People Said at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2022

click to enlarge Phoenix Fan Fusion's version of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Imperial Snowtroopers in the Star Wars area at Phoenix Fan Fusion. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge The crowd outside of the Exhibitor Hall during Phoenix Fan Fusion 2022. Benjamin Leatherman

Phoenix Fan Fusion attendees say the darndest – and nerdiest – things. And when they turned out for by the thousands for the 2022 edition of the pop-cultural convention from May 27 to 29 at the Phoenix Convention, they were in the mood to talk while in the midst of geeking out.They gabbed about the event, its wealth of cosplayers and special guests, all the various sights in the exhibitor hall, and everything else about the event.And while they were talking,was listening. What follows is a compilation of things we overheard during all three days of Fan Fusion, ranging from funny quips, excited utterances, random observations, and a few different complaints.Here’s a rundown of what people were saying.“It better be good this year since we're waiting forever to get in.”“Maybe wearing all black was a mistake.”“They call it Fan Fusion [now], but it will always be Phoenix Comicon to me.”“This is literally the busiest place I've ever seen in my whole life.”“I didn’t know people could come up with stuff this good.”Person #1: “I know that there's a cosplayer here that I really want to meet.”Person #2: “So do you want to try and find them?”Person #1: “Well, I don't want to be weird about it.”“I'm so excited. I haven't seen anybody doing my anime yet.”Cosplayer #1: “Can you see my nipples in this costume?”Cosplayer #2: “Yeah. Just use your cape to cover them.”“There are some colorful characters out there today. With some of them I just go, ‘What the fuck is that?’”“All the Spider-Men are doing the Peter Parker dance!”“Did you say you want to meet up with a sword?”“This is so much better when you're stoned.”"Ewwwww, what did my mom post?"“I can’t believe I met Chuck Norris. I mean, the real Chuck Norris.”“We should just start over with all younger people because all these old bastards are running [society] into the ground. And then we start taking care of everyone.”“It took you 30 hours to build that? I can barely do anything in 30 hours.”“This trash compactor isn’t going to, like, turn on, right?”“How do you like my moves? I’ve been playingthrough the entire pandemic.”“Why does everyone have those metal cups? Where can I get one? Are they giving them away?”“What's with all those colored zip-ties on their swords? Does that mean they’re special?”Person #1: “We should find a place to sit down.”Person #2: “That would be smart.”Person #1: “Are we smart?”Person #2: “Never!”“There’s no way I’m waiting an hour for a $10 slice of pizza.”“She’s just a very strong heterosexual.”“Why does every Rogue in [s] have be all stealy stealy?”“That’s immature and stupid.”“That’s why we do it.”“Crap on a cracker.”“You got some of that Wookie cookie? Yeah, you know what I'm talking about. Once you have Wookie, you ain't have no other cookie.”“I really need a shower after this.”“Look at the bright side: Only like 360 days or whatever until the next year.”