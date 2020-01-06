The Best Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Attention, cheapos. These plans are for y’all. This week, you can indulge in free wine tastings at Hidden Track Bottle Shop, participate in a dancing performance at Edge Happy Hour, or surround yourself with good company during No Pants Light Rail Ride in Phoenix. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

EXPAND Wines spotted during a recent Hidden Track tasting. Lynn Trimble

Free Wine Tastings

Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or novice, trying new wines is a fun way to up your wine knowledge while discovering fresh bottles to enjoy with your family and friends. The Hidden Track Bottle Shop, 111 West Monroe Street, makes it easy with casual wine tastings. They’re a great way to try new selections and talk wine with folks who make their picks based on more than pretty wine labels.

Hidden Track is doing free wine tastings between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 9. While you’re there, ask about how the owners chose the name, which was inspired in part by an album by The Beatles. The tasting is free, but bring money if you want to head home with a new bottle of wine or craft beer selections. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Let's dance. CONDERdance

Edge Happy Hour

For most dance performances, audience members sit quietly and watch as the movement unfolds on stage. But something entirely different will happen during The Edge Happy Hour at 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 11. That’s when CONDERdance and Oh My Ears are presenting a free immersive arts experience called The Invitation at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 West Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe.

When people arrive, they’ll have the choice of sitting in the audience or participating in the performance, which will blend elements of dance, sound, and experimental music. It’s all happenings inside the venue’s spacious lobby overlooking Tempe Town Lake, where guests can also pop over to the bar for drinks and small bites. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Leave your pants at home. Benjamin Leatherman

No Pants Light Rail Ride in Phoenix

Prank-minded people of the Valley, better start picking out some snazzy-looking socks and underwear. That’s because the annual No Pants Light Rail Ride Phoenix, the ridiculous event where riders will tastefully drop trou while riding public rail transit, is happening this weekend.

The M.O. of the event is pretty much spelled out in its name. A flock of locals who aren’t wearing pants, shorts, or skirts will gather at light rail stations at either side of the Valley at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, before boarding Valley Metro trains and traveling into downtown Phoenix. Participants keep their unmentionables and other clothing on (to avoid any indecent exposure) while pretending like nothing’s amiss and that they simply forgot to wear pants that day. A post-ride party will follow at a downtown Phoenix bar.

The ride is organized by the local prank group Improv Arizona and is free to participate. Benjamin Leatherman