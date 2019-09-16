The Best Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Your weekly plans have arrived, free of charge. This week, you can learn about Mother Nature at Birds n’ Beer, put your IQ to the test during Classic Simpsons Trivia, or celebrate city life at Urban Arts Market. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

EXPAND Look for this Eric Kaspar painting at Eric Fischl Gallery. Eric Kaspar

‘Belief’



Phoenix native Eric Kasper has been exhibiting work around the Valley for more than a decade, using primarily figurative oil paintings to explore what he calls “conflicted perspectives.” He’s particularly interested in what happens to social structures when individuals break norms. For his solo exhibition titled “Belief,” Kasper is showing works that consider how a person develops within the constraints of religious doctrine, and the impact of religious belief on cultural progress.

The free opening reception runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 16, at Eric Fischl Gallery. The gallery is located on the second floor of the fine and performing arts building on the Phoenix College campus, 1202 West Thomas Road. The exhibit continues through Thursday, October 3. Lynn Trimble

Tania Candiani, Pulso, 2016, Courtesy of the artist and Fundación Alumnos, Proyecto Líquido. Juan Pablo de la Vega

‘Pulso: Tania Candiani (I)’

Mexican multidisciplinary artist Tania Candiani, who received a Guggenheim Fellowship in 2011, is best known for creating large-scale multimedia installations that explore what she terms “the complex intersection of language systems.” Now, you can see her work at ASU Art Museum, 51 East 10th Street in Tempe.

“Pulso: Tania Candiani (I)” features an immersive three-channel video installation that explores several themes — including “the political and historical implications of water scarcity” and “gender relationships in the context of social roles and notions of power.” Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17. The exhibit runs through February 29, 2020. Admission is free. Lynn Trimble

Birds n’ Beer

We’re usually thinking about bird and butterfly migrations across the Southern border here in the Southwest. But migrations are happening all around the globe, including the Middle East. One of the largest bird migrations passes over Israel twice each year. Dan Alon and Jonathan Meyrav from the Israel Ornithological Center will be sharing the details during the next Birds n’ Beer event at Rio Salado Audubon Center, 3131 South Central Avenue. The free happy hour-style event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 19. Their talk starts at 6:30 p.m. Light snacks are free, and craft beer and wine will be available for purchase. Lynn Trimble

Classic Simpsons Trivia

What is Bart Simpson’s middle name? What did Lyle Lanley sell to the town of Springfield? And how did Frank Grimes happen to die? If you can easily conjure up the answers to these questions (which are JoJo, a monorail, and self-electrocution), you might win Classic Simpsons Trivia on Thursday, September 19, at The Coronado, 2201 North Seventh Street.

The pub-style trivia event features teams of Simpsons fanatics answering questions drawn from the first 12 seasons (a.k.a. the golden years) of the legendary animated show. Those who prove to be as smart as Professor Frink will win prizes as will the groups with the best team name. Food and drink specials will also be available. The fun starts at 7 p.m. and it’s free to participate. Call 602-252-1322. Benjamin Leatherman

Check out Catherine Slye's work in Scottsdale. Walter Gallery

‘Joyland Toyland’

Seeing the art cars Walter Productions takes to Burning Man and other creative gatherings is bound to put a smile on your face. But there’s more to Walter Productions than Big Red, Heathen, and Kalliope. They also have a gallery located off the beaten path at 6425 East Thomas Road in Old Town Scottsdale. That’s where the “Joyland Toyland” exhibit featuring photographs by Catherine Slye opens this month. Slye used macro lenses, filters, and other techniques to highlight the playful features of her collection of more than three dozen vintage and antique toys. See the results during the free opening reception from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 20. Lynn Trimble

Be sure to check out Rose Johnson's mural while you're there. Lynn Trimble

Urban Arts Market

You could spend your Saturday morning buying fresh quinoa at a farmer’s market. Or, just head downtown for the Urban Arts Market to celebrate a real slice of city life. A slew of local vendors and artists will be taking over a chunk of South Phoenix all day, including Dreamerslove clothing, Creativo Duro jewelry, and That Good Good skin/health care. Plus, food trucks galore and a playground to dump the kiddies.

Urban Arts Market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, near the crossroads of 16th Street and Southern Avenue. The event is free. Call 602-919-0139 for info, updates, and other handy tidbits. Chris Coplan