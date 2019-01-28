The Best Free Things to Do in Phoenix This Week

Everything is much more enjoyable when it's free. This week, you can enjoy all the art at FORM Labs Phoenix, celebrate the Year of the Pig at First Friday Live, or say farewell at Revolver Records. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Continue Reading

International Holocaust Remembrance Day

The United Nations General Assembly has declared January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. ASU is honoring the day from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 29, inside West Hall 135, 1000 Cady Mall, on its Tempe campus. ASU alumna Kelly M. Houle will be doing a free reading from A Dream, her artist book that features poetry by Abramek Koplowicz, a young writer and storyteller who died at Auschwitz when he was just 14 years old. She’s also talk about translating the poet’s work and making the book. Visit asuevents.asu.edu. Lynn Trimble

Think deep thoughts, and have a beer. Andrew Pielage

The Constitution and Donald J. Trump, Part Eight

Nearly everybody has an opinion on the U.S. Constitution and the current president. But attorney, author, and Bill of Rights expert Robert McWhirter is more qualified than most tackle this particular topic. Hence, he’s giving a free talk called The Constitution and Donald J. Trump, Part Eight, at Changing Hands Bookstore, 300 West Camelback Road, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 30. He’ll be exploring the history and meaning of the U.S. Constitution, with a special focus on all the sexy words like “emoluments.” Expect pearls on freedom of speech, religion, and more. If you feel inspired to take a deeper dive, Changing Hands will happily sell you a copy of McWhirter’s book called Bills, Quills, and Stills: An Annotated, Illustrated, and Illuminated History of the Bill of Rights. Visit changinghands.com. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Checking out new work by the Fortoul Brothers. Lynn Trimble

FORM Labs Phoenix

FORM returns to Arcosanti for three days of art, architecture, music, nature, and other creative pursuits in May. Get a sneak peek during FORM Labs Phoenix, being presented by FORM, the Fortoul Brothers, and Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 North Central Avenue, from 7 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, January 31. Admission is free when you register online. The event is for ages 18 and up. Expect an intriguing mashup of creative offerings, plenty of good vibes, and performances from Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, serpentwithfeet, and Kelsey Lu. Visit phxart.org. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Time to celebrate Chinese New Year. Courtesy of Herberger Theater Center

First Friday Live

Every First Friday, excluding warmer months from June to September, the Herberger Theater Center, 222 East Monroe Street, puts together a mix of creative offerings with a common theme. At First Friday Live, you might experience live music, performance, video projections, visual art, and interactive activities. On Friday, February 1, they’ll be spotlighting Chinese New Year. For 2019, Chinese New Year actually falls on February 5, and will celebrate the Year of the Pig. Head over between 6 and 9 p.m. on First Friday to explore the free event, which happens on the center’s outdoor plaza, where dancer statues by John Henry Waddell punctuate the urban landscape. Visit herbergertheater.org. Lynn Trimble



Revolver Records

In case you hadn’t heard the news, Revolver Records is closing its doors after more than a decade in business. But the Roosevelt Row institution isn’t going out with a whimper. The store, known for throwing great outdoor concerts every First Friday, will be putting on its loudest party yet. It is sure to shake the windows of the condos that have been built up around the little red building that has housed the store for 11 years. Be sure to take advantage of the deep discounts inside, too.

The beat stops on Friday, February 1, at 918 North Second Street. This is a free event. For more information, visit revolveraz.com. Jason Keil



EXPAND Feeling the sticker love. Lynn Trimble

Sticker Drop 2

What’s better than snagging a free sticker? Finding nearly 200 fresh stickers in one spot, for starters. Pop into Sundown Gallery & Studios, 921 East Roosevelt Street, from 7 to 10 p.m. on First Friday, February 1, to check out a free sticker exhibit and swap called Sticker Drop 2. It’s being organized by James B. Hunt, an artist who uses the moniker NXOEED for his own creative ventures, including hiding artworks around town with a “finders keepers” approach. The gallery will be showing works by several artists gifted in sticker design, and presenting live music by Snailmate. Visit the Facebook event page for Sticker Drop 2 at Sundown Gallery. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Veggies on the brain. Courtesy of Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival

Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival

Up your vegetarian cuisine knowledge and skills at the two-day Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival that launches from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 2. It’s all happening at the Scottsdale Civic Center Amphitheater, 7380 North Second Street, which means you can check out plenty of public art including Robert Indiana’s iconic LOVE sculpture (it makes a perfect Valentine’s Day selfie backdrop), while you’re there. Saturday performers include Canadian acoustic duo The Tree Huggers and Phoenix singer/songwriter Danielle Durack, among others. Single days tickets for the festival featuring demonstrations, speakers, yoga classes, and live music are $20. Full festival passes are $30. Visit azvegfoodfest.com. Lynn Trimble



Petroglyph Discovery Hike

The Petroglyph Discovery Hike is an introduction to the language of the Hohokam tribe. Learn how the members of the indigenous people communicated with each other over 700 years ago using these rock drawings. Let one of the knowledgeable park guides take you around Holbert Trail at South Mountain to view the ancient pictures of snakes, dancers, and stick figures. Binoculars are recommended but not required.

This easy, one-mile hike begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 2, at 10919 South Central Avenue. This is a free event, but space is limited. For more information, call the Pueblo Grande Museum at 602-495-0901 or visit phoenix.gov/calendar/parks/2508. Jason Keil



Crescent Ballroom's Super Bowl Party

You have to watch the game somewhere, right? If a bar serving greasy food isn’t for you, then head downtown to Crescent Ballroom’s Super Bowl Party. You can grab a delicious burrito and check out the big game (or the commercials, if that’s your thing) on the venue’s two televisions and projected on the screen in the lounge.

Seating for this event is limited, so you may want to head over when the doors open at 3 p.m. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 3, at 308 North Second Avenue. This is a free event. For more information, visit crescentphx.com. Jason Keil



Mask Alive! El Puente Festival

Putting on a disguise can be an artistic and transformative experience. Celebrate the change within yourself and around you at the Mask Alive! El Puente Festival. There will be performances and storytelling by local dancers and mariachi bands, a book swap, kids arts and crafts, and a food truck. This cultural celebration will culminate with a procession across Tempe Town Lake on the pedestrian bridge.

The fun goes from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 3, at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 West Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe. This is a free event. For more information, visit culturalcoalition.com. Jason Keil