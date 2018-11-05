The Best Free Things to Do in Phoenix This Week

It's definitely possible to have fun and save money. This week, you can listen to some catchy tunes at Mesa Music Festival, see what's happening at Canal Convergence, or celebrate the state's agricultural heritage at Arizona Harvest Fest. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Election Results Viewing Party

After you vote (and please tell us you did), stop by Kobalt and throw back a strong one (or five, depending on which direction the votes go) at the bar’s Election Results Viewing Party. There will be drink specials all night. Of course, if this Election Day surprises you as much it did two years ago, you can always sing away your sorrows after the results come in.

Tally up the votes from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6, at 3110 North Central Avenue, #175. There is no cover charge for this event. For more information, visit kobaltbarphoenix.com. Jason Keil



Obama and Lincoln (Penny Portrait) (with detail on right) by Sonya Clark. Courtesy of Lisa Sette Gallery

Sonya Clark

When Virginia-based artist Sonya Clark decided to make a portrait of President Barack Obama, she chose to use pennies bearing the image of President Abraham Lincoln. Often, Clark uses unusual materials, such as hair and Confederate flags, to explore what gallerist Lisa Sette calls “the legacy of craft, history and race.” Influenced by her own family heritage, including Caribbean and Scottish roots, Clark plays with concepts of American identity, while addressing topics ranging from slavery to immigration. See her solo exhibition at Lisa Sette Gallery, 210 East Catalina Drive, where the hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6. Visit lisasettegallery.com. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Previous performance at Mesa Music Festival. City of Mesa

Mesa Music Festival

The Mesa Music Festival returns for a fourth year, complete with local bands, speakers, food trucks, beer garden, and music-related vendors designed to help you feel the music love. The three-day festival kicks off on Thursday, November 8, with nighttime performances on two stages. The 6 to 10 p.m. lineup at the Interchange Audio Room at The Galleria, 29 West Main Street, Mesa, includes Wanderer, Alistair, and DS1. The Mesa Music Festival Welcoming Party runs from 8 p.m. to midnight on the Mesa Sessions Stage at The Castle, 18 West Main Street, where you can hear Sharkk Heartt, Danielle Durack, MALU, and more. The festival is free, and continues at various downtown Mesa venues through Saturday, November 10. Visit mesamusicfest.com. Lynn Trimble



Look for Light Flutter by Skunk Control at Canal Convergence. Skunk Control

Canal Convergence

Scottsdale Public Art had a bright idea: Why not expand the popular Canal Convergence event, featuring large light-based art installations, to 10 days? That’s just what’s happening, starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, November 9, along a section of the Arizona Canal bounded on the northeast by Scottsdale and Camelback Roads in Scottsdale. Friday night offerings include giant floating, fire-shooting lotus flowers, live mural painting by Kyllan Maney, tours of Canal Convergence art installations, artist talks, and live music on two stages. The event is free, and day one festivities end at 10 p.m. Visit canalconvergence.com. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Enjoy the art, and stunning views, during Desert Light at Taliesin West. Andrew Pielage

Desert Light: A Celebration of the Arts

More than 40 artists are converging on Taliesin West, 12345 North Taliesin Drive in Scottsdale, for a three-day art showcase called Desert Light: A Celebration of the Arts. Show up Friday, November 9, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. if you want to be among the first to check out their works, created in an intriguing assortment of media. It’s a refreshing change of pace from other Valley art traditions like First Fridays in downtown Phoenix, and it’ll introduce you to some creatives who aren’t yet on your radar. Participating artists are all part of the Arizona Arts Alliance, a nonprofit that promotes arts education and appreciation. Free admission includes live performance by several musicians who do vocals, piano, and guitar. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND There will be delicious food at Arizona Harvest Fest. HDE Agency

Arizona Harvest Fest

Before Chandler became recognized as one of Arizona’s technology hubs, the suburb was known for growing cotton, corn, and alfalfa. The Arizona Harvest Fest and Farmers Market celebrates that agricultural heritage with seasonal samples from neighborhood beer breweries, pie eating contests, pumpkin pageants, and corn shucking. This family-friendly event will also feature music from Bluesman Mike and Shari Rowe. For those looking for that unique holiday gift, local vendors will be selling their wares.

Cultivate some fun from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 11, at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 3 South Arizona Avenue in Chandler. This is a free event. For more information, visit arizonaharvestfest.com. Jason Keil