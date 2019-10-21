The Best Free Things to Do in Phoenix This Week

Short on cash? You’re in luck. This week, you can celebrate Halloween the punk rock way during Punk Rock Halloween Bash and Monster Midway, check out some souped-up rides at the Oasis Classic Car Show, or hang out with man’s best friend at Howl-o-Ween. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

EXPAND A recent encounter with artwork by Mike Jacobs. Lynn Trimble

‘Digital Processes’

Artists have been taking the digital dive for a while now, with radically divergent methods and results. See how two Arizona artists are using digital technologies in their work at Bentley Gallery, 215 East Grant Street, in an exhibition titled “Digital Processes.” Get a good look on Tuesday, October 22, when gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The exhibit features works by Mike Jacobs, who blends deconstructed photographic imagery with painted geometrics to explore visual culture, technical systems, and scientific paradigms that shape perception. It also includes works by Travis Rice, who uses paintings, drawings, and sculptures heavily influenced by architectural perspectives to explore motifs prevalent in Southwestern landscapes. The show continues through November 9. Lynn Trimble

The Truth About Killer Robots

Are you worried that automation is truncating human dignity and worth? You’ll want to see a powerful documentary film called The Truth About Killer Robots, which is being screened from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, at ASU Coor Hall, 976 South Forest Mall in Tempe.

The 2018 HBO film explores the social and ethical implications of artificial intelligence and robotics during an age when both are growing more prevalent in many aspects of everyday life. The screening will include remarks by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Maxim Pozdorovkin, whose larger body of work focuses on the issue with a global scope. Lynn Trimble

t's nearly Spooktacular time. Town of Guadalupe

Peace Walk

They’re focusing on more than pumpkins and spooky tales during the Spooktacular event happening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, in Guadalupe. The family-friendly event includes a costume contest and other Halloween traditions, plus a Peace Walk through the canal and into the mercado, where you can enjoy food, live music, and other entertainment.

Community groups will be there, highlighting domestic violence and substance abuse prevention. Kids can enter a coloring contest, then put their works on display. The gathering also includes a memorial altar for images of lost loved ones. The free event takes place at 9241 South Avenida del Yaqui in Guadalupe. Lynn Trimble

Ana Teresa Fernández, Of Bodies and Borders 4 (performance documentation), 2018. The Byrd Collection, Sedona, Arizona. Ana Teresa Fernández and the Gallery Wendi Norris

‘Counter-Landscapes: Performative Actions from the 1970s – Now’

The visual landscapes at local museums change several times a year, bringing fresh exhibits and ideas to the Valley. Over at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, 7374 East Second Street in Scottsdale, attendees can celebrate a new exhibition called “Counter-Landscapes: Performative Actions from the 1970s – Now” during a free Fall Opening. It takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, October 25. Expect plenty of intriguing conversation in the galleries and the line for the cash bar.

The opening will be your first chance to see the exhibit, which includes artists working in urban and natural settings to explore “the power of place to address issues of social, environmental, and personal transformation.” The exhibit includes works by several artists based in Arizona, including Saskia Jordá and Beth Ames Swartz, who plan to be there Friday night. Artists Ana Teresa Fernández, Maria Hupfield, and Antonia Wright are also scheduled to attend. Visit smoca.org. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND What a trio. Benjamin Leatherman

Punk Rock Halloween Bash and Monster Midway

Horror and punk rock go together like PB&J. Celebrate this most ghastly union with the eighth annual Punk Rock Halloween Bash and Monster Midway. A slew of local and regional bands will celebrate Halloween with covers of iconic punk bands (spooky or otherwise). Across the two-night event, witness Ham transform into The Ramones, Sanitation Squad channel Bad Religion, Fascist Pigs become Suicidal Tendencies, and other once-in-a-lifetime musical marriages. It’s an event so promising, it’s practically terrifying.

The totally free bash runs from roughly 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26, at Yucca Tap Room, 29 West Southern Avenue in Tempe. There’s also a costume contest, Triple Dot food truck, and heaps of vendors with merch and other goodies. Chris Coplan

So little time, so many cars. New Times Archive

Oasis Classic Car Show

Not everyone has the means to drive a cherry 1967 Lincoln Continental or obliterate stop signs with a 1971 Pontiac T-37. But why spend an absurd amount of money when you can live vicariously through those who do at the Oasis Classic Car Show? Here, motor-heads of all ages can check out a slew of souped-up cars, trucks, and motorbikes, from rat rods and GTOs to lowriders and Camaros (plus, a Nova or two). If you're less inclined to stare longingly at cars you can’t have, indulge in the raffle, Halloween costume contest, culinary offerings, and live music. Beep beep, y'all.

This totally free event begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, at Westgate, 6751 North Sunset Boulevard in Glendale. Chris Coplan

Mikiztli Festival

Community members celebrating Dia de los Muertos will gather at Steele Indian School Park, 300 East Indian School Road, from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 27. That’s when Cultural Coalition, created by Mesa artists Carmen and Zarco Guerrero, is presenting a robust lineup of arts and culture offerings designed to connect families to their cultural traditions and heritage.

The Mikiztli festival includes live music, dance, and storytelling, including masked performances. Expect plenty of hands-on activities for children, plus an artist mercado featuring works by local creatives, and a candlelight closing complete with a procession to honor the lives of loved ones who’ve died. Lynn Trimble

Howl-o-Ween

Who says Halloween fun is just for homo sapiens? Even if your Fido can't eat a Hershey bar, there are still chances to dress your pup up and parade them around for other dog owners. But the annual Howl-o-Ween is about more than showing off our canine companions. There are also food trucks, a mobile adoption (‘cause one dog is great, but four are better), and the debut of "The Big Dog Show," an installation of 20 eight-foot dog statues set to stick around through November. You'd be a doggone fool to miss out.

Howl-o-Ween is set for noon on Sunday, October 27, at Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 West Culver Street. Attendance is free, or you can pay $25 per pup to march in the parade. Chris Coplan