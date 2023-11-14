 Phoenix's Heard Museum puts Canadian Indigenous art on display | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Visual Art

The Indigenous art of Canada shines at the Heard Museum's latest show

"Early Days: Indigenous Art from the McMichael" brings two centuries of Native Canadian art to Phoenix.
November 14, 2023
Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun (b. 1957). "New Climate Landscape" (Northwest Coast Climate Change), 2019. Acrylic on canvas, 193 x 243.8 cm. 2020.10 Purchase 2020, BMO Financial Group.
Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun (b. 1957). "New Climate Landscape" (Northwest Coast Climate Change), 2019. Acrylic on canvas, 193 x 243.8 cm. 2020.10 Purchase 2020, BMO Financial Group. Provided by the McMichael Art Collection and Heard Museum
Share this:
The Heard Museum has partnered with the McMichael Canadian Art Collection to bring the first large-scale survey of Indigenous art from Canada to be presented internationally.

The "Early Days: Indigenous Art from the McMichael" exhibition curates a collection of artworks and cultural artifacts crafted by the Indigenous people who occupy the region now known as Canada. The showcase pieces revolve around the theme of colonial contact and exchange, dating back to the late 18th century. Personal garments, paintings, sculptures, jewelry, masks, and photos can be seen in this display. It is on display through Jan. 2, 2024.

Diana Pardue, chief curator of the Heard Museum, says that this “eye-catching and different” exhibit offers a unique perspective for visitors.

“We were so pleased to have an opportunity to work with the McMichael Canadian Art Center to bring this exhibit to Phoenix because it provides an opportunity for our visitors to see collections that we do not have in the Heard Museum in large volumes,” Pardue says. Heard Museum's collections center around American Indian art.

The diverse array of objects on display ranges from 18th-century ceremonial regalia to the contemporary creations of artists from the 1980s, unveiling the evolution of cultures into the 21st century.

“There are historic works and then there are contemporary artists' responses to that work and interpretations. That is something that is subtle and interesting,” Pardue says.

Works from contemporary artists include Norval Morrisseau, Carl Beam, Alex Janvier, Kent Monkman, Meryl McMaster and Rebecca Belmore. The works of living artists provide a deep connection with the issues at the heart of the Indigenous experience.

Pardue notes the exhibition’s subtle blend of historical works alongside the responses and interpretations of contemporary artists. Their works display their culture and the historical and ongoing justice since contact with Europeans, including the dispossession of land, forced assimilation and imposition of laws.

One of the works by Faye HeavyShield, for example, shows six shoes made from plaster that represent her and her five sisters. The shoes are in a circle to represent solidarity to defend against all threats. According to the work, HeavyShield and her siblings were separated from their family and forbidden to speak their native language.

Heard Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $22.50 in advance, $25 at the door, with discounts for students, seniors, military members and children. American Indians may attend for free.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Grace Mack
Grace Mack

Trending

‘Drag Race’ star Bianca Del Rio's comedy tour is stopping in Phoenix

Events

‘Drag Race’ star Bianca Del Rio's comedy tour is stopping in Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
Hello Kitty Café truck returns to Phoenix this weekend. What to know

Things to Do

Hello Kitty Café truck returns to Phoenix this weekend. What to know

By Benjamin Leatherman
‘WWE SmackDown!’ returns to Glendale next year

Events

‘WWE SmackDown!’ returns to Glendale next year

By Jennifer Goldberg
A look back at the Arizona State Fair: attendance, food, photos

Events

A look back at the Arizona State Fair: attendance, food, photos

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation