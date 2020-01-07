The Most Viewed Arts Slideshows of 2019

Showing off her ink to the crowd at the Arizona Tattoo Invitational.

Phoenix is a funky, beautiful place to live, and we have the pictures to prove it.

Last year, we took pictures of beautiful homes, stunning murals, badass tattoos, and light rail passengers with no pants. Enjoy this collection of the slideshows you clicked on the most in 2019, and be sure to look out for us in 2020.



5. 25 Murals Off the Beaten Path in Metro Phoenix



"Murals abound in metro Phoenix, where artists tackle everything from social justice to rock 'n' roll stars. It's easy to spot murals along the main routes you travel every day."

EXPAND This blue tiger tattoo is a sight to behold. Benjamin Leatherman

4. The Most Badass Tatts We Saw at Hell City Tattoo Festival 2019

"There was plenty of ink being slung by expert hands at the Arizona Biltmore beginning on Friday, August 23, during the first day of the Hell City Tattoo Festival 2019. More than 250 acclaimed tattoo artists from around Arizona and across the world are etching attendees with cool, interesting, and unique pieces."

EXPAND No pants are the best pants. Benjamin Leatherman

3. No Pants Light Rail Ride Phoenix 2019 Was a Wild, Pantsless Party

"No pants? No problem. Hundreds of fearless Valley residents lost their pants and found themselves boarding light rail trains on Sunday, January 13, during this year's No Pants Light Rail Ride Phoenix. The annual urban prank involves folks going pantsless in public and riding the Valley Metro Light Rail for fun, much to the shock and amusement of other passengers."

EXPAND The Norman Lykes House sits on the edge of the Phoenix Mountains Preserve. The Agency

2. Photos: Inside the Last House Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright

"Take a walk through the last house to be designed by Frank Lloyd Wright before his death in 1959, which is located in the Biltmore neighborhood. The 3,000-square-foot home is going to be auctioned off on October 16."

EXPAND The Norman Lykes House sits on the edge of the Phoenix Mountains Preserve. The Agency

1. The Most Badass Tatts We Saw at the Arizona Tattoo Invitational 2019

"Some of the best ink-slingers from across the Valley and around the Southwest gathered at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel from Friday, April 19, to Sunday, April 21, for the Arizona Tattoo Invitational 2019. Hundreds of locals came out to the three-day event, either to get ink done or to show off their tatts during various contests."