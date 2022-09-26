Metro Phoenix Things to Do This Week: Drunk Shakespeare, Henry Rollins, and More

Metro Phoenix residents, it's time to make some plans. This week, you can watch local actors recite the words of the Bard while getting blasted, catch a spoken-word performance by punk icon Henry Rollins, or see what sort of burgeoning music and dance talents the Valley has to offer.
Rock 'n' roll legend (and Valley resident) Alice Cooper.
Jim Louvau
Proof Is in the Pudding Music and Dance Competition
Want to see what sort of burgeoning musicians and dancers are trying to make an impression in the Valley these days? Phoenix’s resident shock-rock legend Alice Cooper is putting on an American Idol
-style talent search with a slot at his annual Christmas Pudding holiday show in December up for grabs. During past versions of the “Proof Is in the Pudding” contests, up to 300 young musicians have competed for the chance to be in that spotlight. And it's not just stage time that they're vying for: There are some cash prizes at stake, too. This year, the competition will involve musicians and dancers ages 12 to 25, and run from late September through mid-November. The winning bands also will get a $1,000 cash prize while the top dancer scores $750 and the best soloist earns $500. This week, the contest's first round will continue when music competition and dance auditions take place over three nights from Tuesday, September 27, to Thursday, September 29, at The Rock Teen Center, 13625 North 32nd Street. The musician battles are at 5:30 p.m., though the dance auditions may occur earlier. Admission is free, and the general public is welcome. Click here
for more details. Ashley Naftule
Get some backpacking skills this week at Arizona Hiking Shack.
Eric Sanman/Pexels
Backpacking 101
For some, backpacks are merely a fashion statement. But others know they can be a lifeline when you’re out there hiking in the Arizona desert. If you’ve been thinking about setting aside the designer satchel to get out on some trails, but you’re not sure what it really takes to go backpacking safely, try learning backpacking basics at Arizona Hiking Shack, 3244 East Thomas Road. The next Backpacking 101 class happens from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, and it's open to beginning- through intermediate-level hikers and outdoor enthusiasts. Topics range from planning and packing to how to handle a compass and protect your food supplies while out in the wild. Class size is limited. Registration
is $25, and more details are here
. Lynn Trimble
Punk icon, author, and spoken-word artist Henry Rollins.
Heidi May
Henry Rollins
Henry Rollins is a natural-born showman. From his days fronting Black Flag in the '80s to his stint hosting a talk show on IFC in the mid-2000s, the prolific author, radio show host, and punk rock icon knows how to captivate and entertain an audience. He’s done both during any spoken-word gigs he’s performed over the past few decades, sharing profane and profound tales of his travels, stories about hanging with RuPaul and William Shatner, or rants about the state of the world. Rollins also throws some sage-like wisdom into his tales, including such pearls as, “If you and I are going to be truly exceptional in this century, we must look around at our environment and take really good care of it.” Even if you don’t necessarily learn something at his shows, you’ll nonetheless be entertained. Rollins is on his first spoken-word tour since 2018, and is scheduled to perform at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 29. The show is officially sold out but tickets can be found on the secondary market
. Benjamin Leatherman
Actors will get blasted with the Bard during Drunk Shakespeare.
Travis Emery Hackett
Drunk Shakespeare
The elevator pitch for Drunk Shakespeare
is relatively simple: A group of local actors gathers inside a speakeasy-like theater to perform the Bard while one of them imbibes five shots of liquor and grows increasingly hammered in leading the cast through a particular play. The result is an uproarious 90-minute theatrical experience that has been previously performed in New York, Chicago, and other cities across the U.S. Since late August, shows have been taking place inside the Rose Theatre, 455 North Third Street, in downtown Phoenix's Arizona Center. This week, you can catch the show at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 29. Tickets are $39 to $79 plus taxes and fees. Performances will run from Thursday to Sunday evenings through January 14. More info and the complete schedule are available here
. Benjamin Leatherman