The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

It's finally the weekend, so it's time to do things like dance all night at Beyoncé vs. Rihanna, get your geek on at the Game On Expo, or check out the fresh fare at the National Farmers Market Week. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

Beyoncé vs. Rihanna

Whether you think Beyonce is queen or that Rihanna is bae, you can dance the night away to the two R&B/pop divas at Beyoncé vs. Rihanna. Head to The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street, on Friday, August 10, for a full night of bangers. No remixes. No covers. Just the two divas played on repeat. Ain’t that sweet?

Tickets are available at Ticketfly for $15. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the music starts at 9:30. Bonus points if you dress up like either of the icons. Lindsay Roberts

EXPAND A local cosplayer as a character from Space Channel 5. Benjamin Leatherman

Game On Expo

Video games are a pursuit that spans generations. Need proof? Check out the wide-reaching age range of people geeking out with joysticks in hand during the annual Game On Expo this weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center’s South Building, 33 South Third Street. Activities ranging from e-sports competitions and arcade titles to a large lineup of retro and modern console available for free play will be hosted. If your interests are more lo-fi, the expo will also feature gaming opportunities of the tabletop, collectible card, and role-playing variety. Competitions, costume contests, and concerts are also planned.

The event takes place from Friday, August 10, to Sunday, August 12. Hours vary. Daily admission is $25 to $35, weekend passes are $55, and a “Level Up” VIP pass is $75. See the Game On Expo website for full details. Benjamin Leatherman

Master of making people uncomfortable. Courtesy of Adult Swim

Eric Andre

The comedian who referred to himself a couple years back as an “elderly Jewish lesbian trapped in a 33-year-old nerd’s body,” the infamous Eric Andre, returns to Phoenix for a handful of stand-up shows. He’s appeared on a number of TV shows, including 2 Broke Girls and Curb Your Enthusiasm, but is best known for The Eric Andre Show. His [adult swim] talk show has so far lasted for four seasons of pranks, bizarre interviews, and the physical destruction of the set. See him once or get a double dose of the madman at back-to-back shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday, August 10, at Stand Up Live, 50 West Jefferson Street. Admission is $27 for people 21 and older. Attendance requires a two-drink minimum. Shows continue on August 11. Call 480-719-6100 or check out the Stand Up Live website. Amy Young

EXPAND Zoso-The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience recreates the experience of a Led Zeppelin concert. Jeff Schad

The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Playing Led Zeppelin music with authenticity means not just re-creating the band’s sound but also capturing its members’ movements, inflections , and styles. Founded in 1995, Zoso — The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience shows the different sides of the iconic band, with performances of its studio and live albums, BBC Sessions, and Earl’s Court and Albert Hall concerts. The tribute group will perform at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, on Friday, August 10, starting at 6:15 p.m. The band stays true to the original music while adding touches such elongating, shortening or bending notes. Matt Jernigan, the band’s lead singer/Robert Plant says, “We try to execute and try to bring people what it was like to see them live.” Jernigan adds that Led Zeppelin appeals to different audiences because of the folk, heavy metal, blues, Celtic, classical, and reggae sounds in its music. Tickets cost $25 to $35. For more information, call 480-829-1300 or go to the Luckyman website. Laura Latzko

Don't you forget about me. UNIVERSAL

The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club is the standard by which all other teen movies are judged. Written and directed by John Hughes, the film focuses on five students from different cliques of the high school hierarchy confined in Saturday detention. With the help of a magical bag of weed, they let their guards down and realize they have more in common with each other than previously believed. After the screening, join hosts Shelly Grant and Brian Haas for a live taping of their BS Movies podcast. There will be trivia and prizes in store. Don’t you forget about the movie starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, August 10, at FilmBar, 815 North Second Street. Admission is $9.95. For more information, visit the FilmBar website. Jason Keil

EXPAND Brannon Kleinlein of Last Exit Live Benjamin Leatherman

Something Like Seduction and Flight of Ryan Release Party

If you believe the sentiment “support your scene,” now is the time to act on it. Local artists Something Like Seduction and Flight of Ryan are both releasing new CDs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 11, at Last Exit Live, 717 South Central Avenue. They will be performing with bands like Sunset Voodoo and songwriter Bob Rabbit.

Tickets for the event are $10 at Eventbrite. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts

Get to shopping. Downtown Phoenix/Facebook

National Farmers Market Week

It might be the dog days of summer, when the most appealing activity is waiting out the heat in a dark, air-conditioned room. But local farmers are still hard at work in sweltering temperatures to bring food to your table.

This Saturday, August 11, show local producers your appreciation at a celebration of National Farmers Market Week at the Phoenix Public Market. From 8 a.m. to noon, the Public Market will feature a special edition of the market: Loyal shoppers can win gift certificates and prizes from local businesses in a raffle, and kids can participate in a scavenger hunt. There will also be a cooking demonstration and a pottery wheel. “It’s kind of a fun excuse to remind people that we’re still open in the summer,” says Sara Matlin, the manager of the public market. She expects approximately 70 vendors and a dozen farmers to show up. Join other dedicated locavores at 721 North Central Avenue, and visit the Phoenix Public Market website for more information. Joe Flaherty

Class photo from the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Courtesy of Rich-Heape Films

Our Spirits Don’t Speak English

Maybe you’re horrified that families have been torn apart through Trump’s “no tolerance” border policies. It’s an echo of an earlier period of American history, when the U.S. government sent Native American children to boarding schools meant to strip their indigenous culture and replace it with Western ways. It happened here in Arizona, plus other parts of the country. Explore Native American perspectives on the practice when the Heard Museum, 2301 North Central Avenue, presents the film Our Spirits Don’t Speak English at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 11. The free screening is part of the Heard Museum’s Boarding School Film Series, taking place as the museum prepares to open its new “Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories” exhibit in February 2019. Visit the Heard Museum website. Lynn Trimble

Space Jam

Thanks to home video and its ubiquity on cable television, Space Jam is cinematic comfort food for a generation. You can relive those Saturday mornings watching Michael Jordan, the greatest NBA stars of the ’90s (and Shawn Bradley), and Bugs Bunny play the ultimate game of intergalactic hoops against a race of space aliens by watching the 1996 movie on the big screen with a big bowl of cereal in front of you. Take it to the hole at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 11, at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Chandler, 4955 South Arizona Avenue. Admission is $10.78 and includes the cereal and milk. There is an additional screening on Sunday, August 12. For more information, visit the Alamo Drafthouse website. Jason Keil

See Lew Davis' art take shape at The Gallery at Mountain Shadows. Courtesy of Mountain Shadows

“AZ Modernists”

Sometimes great art turns up in unexpected places, including the resorts we typically associate with fancy spas or swimming pools. Head to The Gallery at Mountain Shadows, 5445 East Lincoln Drive in Scottsdale, anytime on Sunday, August 12, to see what we mean. That’s where Reyes Contemporary Art is presenting the free “AZ Modernists” exhibit featuring works by Lew Davis, Frank Patania, Jr., and Raymond Phillips Sanderson. It’s a chance to explore how Arizona-based artists working in the 20th century used color, form, and line in their paintings, sculpture, and jewelry pieces. The exhibition continues through Friday, August 31. Visit the Mountain Shadows website. Lynn Trimble

What the duck? AGFA

Don’t Torture A Duckling

Don’t Torture A Duckling may sound like an absurd title for a movie, but the tense horror film is anything but. When the murders of adolescent men begin to plague a small Italian village, the town’s residents are eager to suspect the town witch or the seductive and scandal-plagued daughter of a millionaire. The film, directed by Lucio Fulci (The Beyond), is significant for its use of violent gore effects, its unflattering portrayal of the Catholic Church, and its incorporation of taboo subjects such as pedophilia. The film will be introduced by Monte Yazzie of the Phoenix Critics Circle. Hide your eyes from the screen at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 12, at FilmBar, 815 North Second Street. Admission is $9.95. For more information, visit the FilmBar website. Jason Keil