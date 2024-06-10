Tucker Carlson’s speaking tour will stop in Phoenix in September

Former Fox News host, political commentator and right-wing talking head Tucker Carlson announced a nationwide speaking tour Monday morning.
He'll appear at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 4. Each tour date has a different special guest; Phoenix's is actor Russell Brand.
As the presidential election unfolds this fall, Tucker will be reacting live to the latest developments and joined on stage by some of the smartest, most interesting people in America.
“I can’t wait to take our show on the road in cities across America. We’re going to be talking about real issues with real people. You’d better believe the Establishment will be losing their minds,” Carlson said in the announcement.
Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.
VIP meet-and-greet tickets will be available exclusively through Moms for America.
The full list of tour dates and guests is below:
Sept. 4, Phoenix, Footprint Center (Russell Brand)
Sept. 5, Anaheim, Calif., Honda Center (Vivek Ramaswamy)
Sept. 6, Colorado Springs, CO Broadmoor World Arena (Tulsi Gabbard)
Sept. 7, Salt Lake City, Delta Center (Glenn Beck)
Sept 11, Tulsa, Okla., BOK Center (Dan Bongino)
Sept. 12, Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile Center (Megyn Kelly)
Sept. 13, Wichita, Kan., INTRUST Bank Arena (Charlie Kirk)
Sept. 16, Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum (Alex Jones)
Sept. 18, Fort Bend, Texas, Ford Bend Epicenter (Guest TBA)
Sept. 20, Grand Rapids, Mich., Van Andel Arena (Kid Rock)
Sept. 21, Hershey, Pa., Giant Center (Guest TBA)
Sept. 24, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena (Roseanne Barr)
Sept. 26, Greenville, S.C., Bon Secours Arena (Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dr. Kevin Roberts)
Sept. 27, Sunrise, Fla., Amerant Bank Arena (Guest TBA)
Sept. 28, Jacksonville, Fla., VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (Donald Trump Jr.)