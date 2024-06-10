 Phoenix Tucker Carlson speaking tour date set for September | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Tucker Carlson’s speaking tour will stop in Phoenix in September

You know, if you're into that sort of thing.
June 10, 2024
Tucker Carlson is coming to Phoenix.
Tucker Carlson is coming to Phoenix. Live Nation
Share this:
Former Fox News host, political commentator and right-wing talking head Tucker Carlson announced a nationwide speaking tour Monday morning.

He'll appear at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 4. Each tour date has a different special guest; Phoenix's is actor Russell Brand.

As the presidential election unfolds this fall, Tucker will be reacting live to the latest developments and joined on stage by some of the smartest, most interesting people in America.

“I can’t wait to take our show on the road in cities across America. We’re going to be talking about real issues with real people. You’d better believe the Establishment will be losing their minds,” Carlson said in the announcement.

Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.

VIP meet-and-greet tickets will be available exclusively through Moms for America.

The full list of tour dates and guests is below:

Sept. 4, Phoenix, Footprint Center (Russell Brand)
Sept. 5, Anaheim, Calif., Honda Center (Vivek Ramaswamy)
Sept. 6, Colorado Springs, CO Broadmoor World Arena (Tulsi Gabbard)
Sept. 7, Salt Lake City, Delta Center (Glenn Beck)
Sept 11, Tulsa, Okla., BOK Center (Dan Bongino)
Sept. 12, Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile Center (Megyn Kelly)
Sept. 13, Wichita, Kan., INTRUST Bank Arena (Charlie Kirk)
Sept. 16, Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum (Alex Jones)
Sept. 18, Fort Bend, Texas, Ford Bend Epicenter (Guest TBA)
Sept. 20, Grand Rapids, Mich., Van Andel Arena (Kid Rock)
Sept. 21, Hershey, Pa., Giant Center (Guest TBA)
Sept. 24, Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena (Roseanne Barr)
Sept. 26, Greenville, S.C., Bon Secours Arena (Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dr. Kevin Roberts)
Sept. 27, Sunrise, Fla., Amerant Bank Arena (Guest TBA)
Sept. 28, Jacksonville, Fla., VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (Donald Trump Jr.)
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Retro rewind: Looking back at the most iconic video stores in Phoenix

History & Nostalgia

Retro rewind: Looking back at the most iconic video stores in Phoenix

By Benjamin Leatherman
Phoenix Zoo shares photo of new baby lion cubs

Animals

Phoenix Zoo shares photo of new baby lion cubs

By Jennifer Goldberg
There’s a Free Blockbuster in Phoenix lending DVD and VHS movies

Film, TV & Streaming

There’s a Free Blockbuster in Phoenix lending DVD and VHS movies

By Benjamin Leatherman
Downtown Tempe’s Pride Party 2024 was a colorful lovefest

Photos

Downtown Tempe’s Pride Party 2024 was a colorful lovefest

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation