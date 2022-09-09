Metro Phoenix Things to Do This Weekend: Arizona Cardinals, Ballet Under the Stars

The weekend awaits, Valley residents. If you’re looking for something to do over the next 72 hours, we’ve got the lowdown on several events happening from Friday, September 9, to Sunday, September 11. Your options include the Arizona Cardinals’ home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, free outdoor performances from Ballet Arizona, and a sneak preview of Mesa Arts Center’s upcoming season.
This weekend, get a glimpse of what's in store at the Mesa Arts Center this fall.
Mesa Arts Center Season Kickoff Festival
Fans of Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street, who want a sneak preview of what’s in store for its 2022-23 season will want to attend this all-ages event from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, September 9. Attendees can check out exhibitions set to be featured at MAC this fall, including: street art by locals Such and Champ Styles; the toy-inspired sculptures of Reen Barrera; and new works by pop-art provocateur Ron English. Elsewhere, there will be tabletop gaming sessions, interactive art, augmented reality poetry, an art installation by local creatives Daniel Funkhouser and Melissa Martinez, studio tours, and student film screenings. Bands and DJs will perform throughout the evening and local food vendors will have eats and drinks available for purchase. Admission is free. A complete schedule and list of activities can be found here. Benjamin Leatherman
Ballet Under the Stars
Ballet is a beautiful thing, especially performed by moonlight. Which is why one of our favorite fall dance traditions is Ballet Under the Stars. It's a series of free Ballet Arizona performances on outdoor stages at several parks throughout metropolitan Phoenix at 7 p.m., just as twilight descends over the desert sky. This year’s version will feature a diverse selection of dance works and take place at various locations around the Valley this weekend, including: Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park, 9802 North 59th Avenue in Glendale, on Friday, September 9; Steele Indian School Park, 300 East Indian School Road, on Saturday, September 10; and Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater, 10360 South Estrella Parkway in Goodyear, on Sunday, September 11. Click here for more details and some tips on how to get the most out of the experience. Lynn Trimble
The Arizona Derby Dames will be in action this weekend.
Arizona Derby Dames Season Opener Bout
The skate-wearing sirens of the Arizona Derby Dames will get their 17th season rolling this weekend with a doubleheader on Saturday, September 10, at their indoor track located at 2517 West McDowell Road. The opening bout will feature a showdown between the Doomsday Valkyries (self-described as “Post Apocalyptic Warrior Women on Skates”) and the Brutal Beauties, followed by an action-packed battle featuring the members of the Minor Assault squad. All-female punk band The Venomous Pinks will premiere their latest music video, which stars several AZDD competitors. Doors open at 5 p.m. and elbows will start being thrown at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and under. Benjamin Leatherman
After going an underwhelming 1-2 in the NFL preseason, the Arizona Cardinals don’t exactly have momentum on their side right now. They’re considered the underdogs for both their home opener on Sunday, September 11, against the Kansas City Chiefs, and in the NFC West this season (Deadspin and other sports pundits are projecting a middling year for the Red Birds). So when K.C. shows up at State Farm Stadium, 1 East Cardinals Drive in Glendale, will it be a drubbing for Arizona? Probably. It's football, though, so anything can happen. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. Tickets are availableon the resale market if you’d like to attend the game. If not, it will air locally on CBS 5. Benjamin Leatherman
Are you itching to do a little shopping without hitting the mall scene? Head to the Yucca Tap Room, 29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe, from 7 to 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, when you’ll find a flea swap featuring an eclectic mix of good stuff. Think art, collectibles, records, skateboards, zines, clothing, jewelry, and more. Expect more than two dozen sellers — including Conflicted Creations, Chained Heart Shop, and Davistal Art — plus live music from Sunnyslope Bullets, Shovel, and Molotov Cockroach. The swap is free, but you need to be at least 21 to attend. More information is available here. Lynn Trimble
