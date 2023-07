Where to see the first supermoon of 2023 over Arizona this week

When does the supermoon take place?



Where should you look?



What will viewing conditions be like?



Do you need a telescope or binoculars?



What causes a supermoon?



Why does the moon look bigger sometimes?



Fireworks won't be the only thing lighting up the skies this week. The first supermoon of 2023 is set to appear on Monday night over Arizona and it will be a sight to behold.The phenomenon, which makes the moon appear larger and brighter than normal, happens during the spring and summer months each year and makes for an awe-inspiring distraction.Here are all the details you need to know.In the early evening hours of Monday night, basically. According to astronomy and skywatching websites, the moon begins to rise at 8:07 p.m. and will reach peak illumination several hours earlier around 11:39 a.m. but will be noticeably visible in the evening.Towards the eastern/southeastern skies. It will be approximately 30 degrees above the horizon, which puts it well above the horizon and most buildings or trees that might be blocking your view.The current forecast calls for completely clear skies on Monday night with absolutely zero clouds to block your viewing experience.Nope, since the moon should be quite prominent and brighter than normal. Of course, you can always use your binoculars or telescope to get a better view of some of the moon’s features.The phenomenon occurs several times each year when a full moon is in 90 percent or more of its perigee, or closest approach to Earth. Supermoons typically occur during the spring months from March to June each year.That’s the so-called “ moon illusion ” at work and involves your brain playing tricks on you.