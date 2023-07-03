Navigation
Where to see the first supermoon of 2023 over Arizona this week

July 3, 2023 8:05AM

A supermoon in 2012 seen from southern Arizona.
A supermoon in 2012 seen from southern Arizona. Ken Bosma/CC BY 2.0/Flickr Creative Commons
Fireworks won't be the only thing lighting up the skies this week. The first supermoon of 2023 is set to appear on Monday night over Arizona and it will be a sight to behold.

The phenomenon, which makes the moon appear larger and brighter than normal, happens during the spring and summer months each year and makes for an awe-inspiring distraction.

Here are all the details you need to know.

When does the supermoon take place?

In the early evening hours of Monday night, basically. According to astronomy and skywatching websites, the moon begins to rise at 8:07 p.m. and will reach peak illumination several hours earlier around 11:39 a.m. but will be noticeably visible in the evening.

Where should you look?

Towards the eastern/southeastern skies. It will be approximately 30 degrees above the horizon, which puts it well above the horizon and most buildings or trees that might be blocking your view.

What will viewing conditions be like?

The current forecast calls for completely clear skies on Monday night with absolutely zero clouds to block your viewing experience.

Do you need a telescope or binoculars?

Nope, since the moon should be quite prominent and brighter than normal. Of course, you can always use your binoculars or telescope to get a better view of some of the moon’s features.

What causes a supermoon?

The phenomenon occurs several times each year when a full moon is in 90 percent or more of its perigee, or closest approach to Earth. Supermoons typically occur during the spring months from March to June each year.

Why does the moon look bigger sometimes?

That’s the so-called “moon illusion” at work and involves your brain playing tricks on you.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman

