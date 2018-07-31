 


See new works by Laura Spalding Best at Practical Art.
See new works by Laura Spalding Best at Practical Art.
Laura Spalding Best

Here's Your Guide to August First Friday in Downtown Phoenix

Lynn Trimble | July 31, 2018 | 7:00am
The art landscape is looking good for First Friday on August 3, when fresh art shows feature works made with wooden planks, found objects, pencils, and other intriguing fare. Admission is free during First Friday hours at Phoenix Art Museum and Heard Museum, and they’re both showing artworks you won’t want to miss. Here's a look at what to expect, along with several “must-see” recommendations.

Must-see exhibits

"Vanity"
See new oil paintings on domestic objects by Laura Spalding Best, an artist whose work is also on view at Phoenix Art Museum and Tucson Museum of Art. She’ll be showing more than 200 pieces that blend “visual metaphors, art historical references, and portraits of utility poles” to explore the fine line between paradise real and imagined at Practical Art. First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Practical Art website.

Jasper Johns, Flag, Committee Against the War in Vietnam, 1969. © Jasper Johns/Licensed by VAGA, New York, NY.
Jasper Johns, Flag, Committee Against the War in Vietnam, 1969. © Jasper Johns/Licensed by VAGA, New York, NY.
Courtesy of Phoenix Art Museum

“The Blurring of Art and Life”
Head to Phoenix Art Museum to see the “Rauschenberg and Johns: The Blurring of Art and Life" exhibit, which features works on paper by renowned 20th-century artists Robert Rauschenberg and Jasper Johns. The exhibition includes lithographs, silkscreens, screen prints, and collage. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Phoenix Art Museum website.

One of MDMN's recent murals, painted on Victory Electronics in Phoenix.
One of MDMN's recent murals, painted on Victory Electronics in Phoenix.
Lynn Trimble

“MDMN: NOMAD
{9} The Gallery is showing works by John “MDMN” Moody, an artist who recently returned to Phoenix from Los Angeles. His murals dot the Phoenix landscape, but the gallery is showing a new collection of his works that “balance raw building materials with disciplined color theory.” First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

Explore Cydnei Mallory's work in a shipping container gallery in Roosevelt Row.
Explore Cydnei Mallory's work in a shipping container gallery in Roosevelt Row.
Cydnei Mallory

More art offerings

“Extended”
Xico Arte y Cultura is showing work by Cydnei Mallory in one of three shipping container galleries it curates in Roosevelt Row. Her sculptures, created using found and mass-produced objects, question “stereotyped ideas of gender, sexuality, and class.” First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

“Scorched”
Check out art created with or inspired by heat, in a group exhibition that includes works by dozens of artists working in diverse media. Participating artists include Valerie Hunt, Sandra Luehrsen, Jordan Alexander Thomas, and Joan Waters. First Friday hours at First Studio are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

See this piece by Linda Enger at the Herberger Theater Center art gallery.
See this piece by Linda Enger at the Herberger Theater Center art gallery.
Courtesy of Herberger Theater Center

“Repetition”
See works in various media by 23 Arizona artists, in a group exhibit curated by Lacey Shelton for the Herberger Theater Center Art Gallery. Featured artists include Mary Nelle Brown, Jorge De La Torre, Linda Enger, Kimberly Cluscic, and Hector Llamas. First Friday hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m. Get details on the Herberger Theater Center website.

Kathy Taylor's work on view at Found:RE Phoenix.
Kathy Taylor's work on view at Found:RE Phoenix.
Lynn Trimble

"Master Class"
Artists Kathy Taylor and JoAnn Auger will be showing works by 20 or so of their art students for a group show inside The Studio art gallery at Found:RE Phoenix. First Friday hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

“Photography in the Moment”
Emancipation Arts is hosting an exhibition of photographs by Bill Goodman in the Larry Wilson Gallery at Phoenix Center for the Arts, where First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

Here's a detail shot for a Denise Fleish piece you can see at the Icehouse.
Here's a detail shot for a Denise Fleish piece you can see at the Icehouse.
Lotus Contemporary Art

"The Color of Summer"
Lala Brent Art and Lotus Contemporary Art are presenting an exhibition of works with a summertime vibe at the Icehouse gallery, where First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

The Rainbow Tape Adventure
You can explore an eclectic assortment of artworks at Unexpected Art, where the First Friday lineup includes a performance called "The Rainbow Tape Adventure." Think tape meets body art. First Friday hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook event page

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

