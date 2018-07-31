Here's Your Guide to August First Friday in Downtown Phoenix

The art landscape is looking good for First Friday on August 3, when fresh art shows feature works made with wooden planks, found objects, pencils, and other intriguing fare. Admission is free during First Friday hours at Phoenix Art Museum and Heard Museum, and they’re both showing artworks you won’t want to miss. Here's a look at what to expect, along with several “must-see” recommendations.
Must-see exhibits
"Vanity"
See new oil paintings on domestic objects by Laura Spalding Best, an artist whose work is also on view at Phoenix Art Museum and Tucson Museum of Art. She’ll be showing more than 200 pieces that blend “visual metaphors, art historical references, and portraits of utility poles” to explore the fine line between paradise real and imagined at Practical Art. First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Practical Art website.
“The Blurring of Art and Life”
Head to Phoenix Art Museum to see the “Rauschenberg and Johns: The Blurring of Art and Life" exhibit, which features works on paper by renowned 20th-century artists Robert Rauschenberg and Jasper Johns. The exhibition includes lithographs, silkscreens, screen prints, and collage. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Phoenix Art Museum website.
“MDMN: NOMAD”
{9} The Gallery is showing works by John “MDMN” Moody, an artist who recently returned to Phoenix from Los Angeles. His murals dot the Phoenix landscape, but the gallery is showing a new collection of his works that “balance raw building materials with disciplined color theory.” First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.
More art offerings
“Extended”
Xico Arte y Cultura is showing work by Cydnei Mallory in one of three shipping container galleries it curates in Roosevelt Row. Her sculptures, created using found and mass-produced objects, question “stereotyped ideas of gender, sexuality, and class.” First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook event page.
“Scorched”
Check out art created with or inspired by heat, in a group exhibition that includes works by dozens of artists working in diverse media. Participating artists include Valerie Hunt, Sandra Luehrsen, Jordan Alexander Thomas, and Joan Waters. First Friday hours at First Studio are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.
“Repetition”
See works in various media by 23 Arizona artists, in a group exhibit curated by Lacey Shelton for the Herberger Theater Center Art Gallery. Featured artists include Mary Nelle Brown, Jorge De La Torre, Linda Enger, Kimberly Cluscic, and Hector Llamas. First Friday hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m. Get details on the Herberger Theater Center website.
"Master Class"
Artists Kathy Taylor and JoAnn Auger will be showing works by 20 or so of their art students for a group show inside The Studio art gallery at Found:RE Phoenix. First Friday hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook event page.
“Photography in the Moment”
Emancipation Arts is hosting an exhibition of photographs by Bill Goodman in the Larry Wilson Gallery at Phoenix Center for the Arts, where First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.
"The Color of Summer"
Lala Brent Art and Lotus Contemporary Art are presenting an exhibition of works with a summertime vibe at the Icehouse gallery, where First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.
The Rainbow Tape Adventure
You can explore an eclectic assortment of artworks at Unexpected Art, where the First Friday lineup includes a performance called "The Rainbow Tape Adventure." Think tape meets body art. First Friday hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook event page.
