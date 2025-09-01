Best Bakery
Jerusalem Bakery AZ
One of the Valley’s most unique bread houses is north Scottsdale’s Jerusalem Bakery, the passion project of husband-and-wife team Lior and Lily Ben-Shushan. Using traditional baking techniques they learned in Israel and perfected while living and working in San Francisco, the couple offers freshly baked pita bread, rye bread, sourdough, and more. The menu includes a Moroccan flatbread topped with herbs that’s baked on large river stones for a soft texture and sweet flavor, and challah bread that’s made without eggs and can be topped with raisins, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, or nothing at all. But there’s much more to Jerusalem Bakery than the bread — the Ben-Shushans also keep customers coming back with a rotating selection of treats like rugelach, hamantaschen, chocolate croissants, savory Turkish bourekas, homemade preserves, and out-of-this-world lemon tarts.