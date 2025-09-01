Best Chef
Chrysa Robertson
When it comes to badass women chefs in metro Phoenix, no one can hold a candle to Chrysa Robertson. For more than two decades, she’s been serving simple, seasonal, Italian-influenced cuisine at her Rancho Pinot restaurant, now one of the Valley’s longest-standing dining spots. But Robertson’s career in the culinary arts goes back much further than that. She got her first job at 16, and has spent time working with some of the most legendary women chefs in Arizona, including Carol Steele of C. Steele and RoxSand Scocos of RoxSand, over her career. She founded the Phoenix chapter of the Slow Food Convivium in the ’90s — long before “farm-to-table” became one of the food world’s biggest buzz words — and continues to showcase the desert’s bounty through her food, often using local produce, fresh eggs, and homegrown herbs in the Rancho Pinot kitchen.