Best Culinary Adventure
Posh Improvisational Cuisine
“Serious Food, Extemporaneous Style” is the mantra at Scottsdale’s Posh restaurant. And chef Josh Hebert truly means it. At this improvisational restaurant, chefs create specialized menus based on diners’ preferences — imagine a Choose Your Own Adventure book translated into a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Here’s how it works: Show up, select a number of courses, let the kitchen know what you’ll eat (and what you won’t), and wait for the magic to happen. Hebert and his team are known for creating thoughtful, modern fare, including “cheesecake” topped with raw uni and veal sweetbreads served over carrot puree with zucchini. Not a picky diner? Opt for the Chef’s Omakase, which means the kitchen team gets the freedom to throw down whatever their hearts desire.