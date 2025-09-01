Best English Pub
Thanks to an appearance on Spike TV’s Bar Rescue, central Phoenix’s George & Dragon got a fancy new makeover this year. But the fresh coats of paint and shiny new tabletops haven’t affected the attributes about this pub that we love most — namely, the affordable beers and ever-friendly crowds. Yes, you can also still count of a menu of British classics, including fish and chips (now battered and fried to order — thanks, Jon Taffer), pasties, and a remarkably good plate of Indian curry, and the jukebox still offers plenty of options for any musical taste. And if there’s soccer — er, football on, you can bet you’ll find it on the televisions here, along with crowds of jersey-sporting fans with whom you can cheer along.