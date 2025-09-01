Best Farmers Market
With nearly 100 vendors during the fall and winter seasons, it’s not hard to understand why the Gilbert Farmers Market is one of the best places to get your shopping done on a Saturday morning. But the appeal goes beyond the numbers. Gilbert Farmers Market is also a year-round operation, meaning you can count on being able to find local produce and Arizona-made products any week of the year — and that’s in addition to food trucks, games, and family-friendly entertainment. We love that some of our favorite food artisans — including Homeboy’s Hot Sauce, Mama’s Cold Brew, Proper Beast Charcuterie, and AZ Food Crafters — make regular appearances, along with food trucks such as Mustache Pretzels, Waffle Crush, and United Lunchadores.