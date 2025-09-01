Best New-School Cocktails
While most cocktail menus straddle a bias between classics on one page and a handful of their own creations on the other, Old Town Scottsdale’s Counter Intuitive went ahead and dreamed up a few dozen new, original drinks for their Mexican-inspired episode, Agua Caliente Racetrack. Just as the team created their Chinatown-inspired menu before it, the drink creation is entirely flavor-driven, starting with a list of ingredients that represent a region or a theme. From there, they work their way backward into cocktails that must withstand substantial criticism before any one drink makes the final menu. There is, indeed, a “new school” in the Phoenix craft cocktail movement, and it’s in session at Counter Intuitive.