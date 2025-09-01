Best Place to Take a Foodie
Most people who love good food can appreciate the subtle details that make great sandwiches stand out from merely good ones. And that’s why a true food lover will surely appreciate Jason Raducha’s simple-yet-elegant Noble Eatery, where rustic house-made breads serve as the foundation for excellent sandwiches loaded with imported Italian meats and cheeses and local vegetables. The menu at the lunch spot changes almost every day, but you can count on a concise selection of sandwiches, pizza, smorgas (open-faced sandwiches of Swedish descent), and the Ramon Navarro bowl. The last has become something of a Noble Eatery staple: a bowl of heritage grains like durum white wheat, lentils, and Khorasan wheat mixed with vegetables and seeds and dressed in oil. There’s only a handful of seats, and they’re nearly always full, but we like to think the wait just makes the experience seem all the more exclusive.