Best Place to Take a Scenester
It isn’t a hidden gem, per se — after all, chef Jeff Kraus’ south Tempe breakfast and lunch spot has won awards from just about everyone in town, and it’s right there in plain sight in the middle of a strip mall — but for some reason, Crepe Bar does seem to fly below the radar. Except, that is, with the Valley’s food and drink devotees, who pack the restaurant’s dining room each and every chance they get. And it’s easy to understand why. The menu at Crepe Bar features sweet and savory crepes that show the chef’s knack for creating food that’s as fun as it is delicious. Kraus also offers a new expanded selection of sides that includes dishes ranging from tiny salads of local tomatoes, purslane, and tahini, to house-made “Rolos” for dessert. And it’s not just the food. Crepe Bar is also one of the Valley’s top spots for inventive coffee drinks. Always made with top-quality ingredients, Crepe Bar’s caffeinated creations range from coffee brulee (as in, coffee covered in a layer of burnt sugar) to the singular Moroccan latte, which combines espresso, spices, and honey for a truly inspired pick-me-up.